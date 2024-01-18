Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Samsung Galaxy S24 iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Vision Pro Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Galaxy S24 Preorder No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $105 AirPods 3, Galaxy S24 deals, Anker Solix F3800, Dreo space heaters, more

By
Published Jan 18th, 2024 9:37AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s top daily deals include deep discounts on renewed AirPods 3, Dreo space heaters, and more. Plus, you can score the first big discount on the new Anker Solix F3800 home power system (save $1,000 with code ANKERF3800) — you can read all about it in our best of CES 2024 roundup. On top of all that, it’s your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 before Apple removes the blood oxygen sensor, and you can save up to $70 with today’s deals.

🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S24 with Samsung’s special preorder offers!

Keep reading to check out all of our top picks on Thursday, January 18.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $415+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals