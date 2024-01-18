Today’s deals: $105 AirPods 3, Galaxy S24 deals, Anker Solix F3800, Dreo space heaters, more

Today’s top daily deals include deep discounts on renewed AirPods 3, Dreo space heaters, and more. Plus, you can score the first big discount on the new Anker Solix F3800 home power system (save $1,000 with code ANKERF3800) — you can read all about it in our best of CES 2024 roundup. On top of all that, it’s your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 before Apple removes the blood oxygen sensor, and you can save up to $70 with today’s deals.
🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S24 with Samsung’s special preorder offers!
Keep reading to check out all of our top picks on Thursday, January 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend at least $80 on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- 🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save up to $1,000!
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more about this awesome new energy solution in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Don’t miss this huge sale on Dreo space heaters
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Renewed AirPods 3 start at $105 depending on what condition you want them in, and you have 90 days to return them if there are any issues
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 (get one on sale before pulse oximetry is removed!)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor, until Amazon sells out
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $899
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price of the season
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249.99 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- There’s a huge Google Pixel phone sale right now, including the Pixel 7a for $399 and the Pixel 8 for $549
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- Tax season is almost here — get ready with these deals on Turbo Tax 2023
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are on sale with the deepest discounts of the season
- An incredible Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $279 — I can’t live without this hot new combi-fryer, and you’ll be obsessed too!
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- You won’t believe the discounts in this big Roomba robot vacuum sale
- Ninja blenders are up to 25% off
- DEWALT power tools and accessories are on sale with deep New Year’s discounts
- Sony 4K TVs start at just $498 on sale
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off at Amazon, or get the Dyson V11 Extra for only $399.99 at Best Buy
- There’s a big sale on Instant Pot cookers and accessories right now
- So many Blink home security cameras and Blink bundles have deep discounts this week
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals