BGR’s best of CES 2024

It didn’t take a crystal ball to predict that the theme at CES 2024 would be AI. After ChatGPT burst onto the scene last year, generative AI buzz quickly swept the tech world. Now, it seems like every tech company out there is racing to incorporate artificial intelligence into their products.

Of course, some AI implementations are little more than transparent attempts to capitalize on all the buzz. That’s not always the case, however, and so many highlights from CES 2024 introduced us to clever, innovative ways to make use of AI.

Then, there were plenty of exciting new products that had nothing to do with AI. After all, not everything out there truly stands to benefit from the addition of AI features.

BGR has been covering CES since the site was founded 18 years ago. We’re experts at separating innovative new products from fluff. Now that we’ve seen all there is to see at this year’s show in Las Vegas, Nevada, we’re ready to share our favorite new launches from CES 2024.

LG G4 and M4 OLED TVs

LG’s new AI-powered SIGNATURE OLED M4 TV is shown mounted on a living room wall. Image source: LG

When many people think of CES, new TVs are the first things that come to mind. As such, it seems appropriate to start with our favorite new televisions that debuted at CES 2024.

LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup includes several additions and updates. But our favorite new models are the LG OLED G4 TV and the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 TV.

Besides featuring the best OLED screens in the business, both new models are powered by LG’s next-generation a11 processor. And as you might have guessed, AI capabilities are featured heavily. According to LG, the new a11 chipset offers 70% better graphics performance and 30% faster processing speeds compared to its previous-gen chip.

The G4 and M4 OLED TVs use LG’s new AI upscaling technology to sharpen objects and reduce blur. LG says its AI analyzes images down to the pixel so it can enhance video as it’s displayed. Here’s what LG has to say on the matter:

LG’s newest OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing precise pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, the company’s OLED TVs deliver a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the ingenious AI processor adeptly refines colors by analyzing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analyzing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

Other highlights include webOS updates, variable refresh rates up to 144Hz, and plenty more. Also, LG’s wonderfully bright Micro Lens Array tech is now available on screens up to 83 inches in size.

Speaking of sizes, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 TV will come in four sizes: 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch. Meanwhile, the LG OLED G4 TV will have five different size options: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. You can learn more about the stunning new LG OLED G4 TV and the wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 TV in LG’s press release. Of note, pricing and availability details haven’t been announced.

Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet

Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet in a luxurious bathroom. Image source: Kohler

Kohler has always been at the forefront of the industry when it comes to quality and innovation. I have a Kohler Sensate faucet in my kitchen that I’m not sure I could live without. Now, I have a new Kohler product to obsess over. Unfortunately, the product in question is a bit outside my reach this time.

CES 2024 marks the first time we have included a toilet in our roundup of the best new products shown off in Las Vegas. To be fair, however, it’s one of the most impressive and innovative toilets that has ever existed.

The first thing that catches the eye is the Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet’s sleek, futuristic design with integrated ambient lighting. Other bells and whistles include built-in speakers, Amazon Alexa integration, a heated seat, and hands-free opening and closing thanks to a motion sensor.

A built-in bidet might be a foregone conclusion, but you might not have expected the warm air dryer with adjustable temperature and fan speed. There’s even a self-cleaning function that uses UV light and electrolyzed water to clean the toilet automatically.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 is truly something you would expect to see in a billionaire’s home. With a list price of and a current price tag starting at $8,625, however, you don’t need to be Elon Musk to afford one. It’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it’ll certainly fit into plenty of high-end bathroom remodel budgets.

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit

The Belkin Stand Pro is an iPhone stand that follows you as you move. Image source: Belkin

For every new TV and laptop announced at CES this year, there are dozens of new smartphone accessories in exhibits all over the show. Hundreds upon hundreds of new accessories are on display, which means it takes something very special to catch our attention. Enter the new Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit, which will undoubtedly be a game-changer for creators and young kids alike.

How many times have you tried to record a quick TikTok or even a long video, only to find that you stepped out of frame when you watched it back? One time, my entire right arm and shoulder were out of frame for five whole minutes in a video I was recording. Needless to say, I had to reshoot the whole thing even though it was an otherwise perfect take.

If I had the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit at the time, it would have been an entirely different story.

The new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit introduced by Belkin at CES 2024 is a sleek, compact iPhone stand. It has a round base with a single arm that extends upward to the iPhone mount. As the name “Auto-Tracking Stand Pro” suggests, the base and arm are motorized so they can move to keep the subject in frame at all times. It’s compatible with all iPhone models from the 12-series onward because they support Apple’s DockKit framework for motorized stands.

Also, the stand doesn’t need to be plugged in to operate. It has a built-in battery that lasts for up to five hours of use. The battery can also power the stand’s built-in 15W MagSafe wireless charger.

Of course, Belkin isn’t the first company to come up with the idea. There are already a few on the market, though most are of questionable quality from no-name brands.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit, on the other hand, is a Belkin product. That means you can expect the best of the best regarding quality and performance. Also, similar products from no-name companies don’t have the awesome auto-tilt feature found on Belkin’s new stand. Instead, they can only swivel from side to side, while Belkin’s stand can tilt 90 degrees up and down in addition to rotating 360 degrees on its base.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit will retail for $179.99 when preorders launch later this month. You’ll find more information in Belkin’s press release.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Qi2

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand has been upgraded with Qi2. Image source: Belkin

The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is an update to the wildly popular current model. It’s one of the most popular charging stations out there for Apple devices, and users love it. I have one myself, and I’ve been using it for quite some time. As much as I like the one I already have, however, I’ll ditch it in a second once the new model starts shipping.

Belkin’s upgraded BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand features the same great design as the original. It can charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. Plus, it supports charging speeds of up to 15W. The new-and-improved version adds support for the new wireless charging standard, Qi2. That means it has all the same great features as the original but is also future-proof.

Here’s what Belkin has to say about its new model:

Leveraging the new Qi2 standard, this powerful 3-in-1 wireless charger offers perfect alignment

and reliable charging for Qi2-enabled devices at 15W, fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7

and later, and optimal charging for wireless earbuds. Built to include an adjustable hinge, users

can effortlessly adjust the angle of the phone for optimal viewing while watching videos, reading

articles or video chatting. It is made with a minimum 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR)

materials.

The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand with Qi2 will be released in March 2024. It’ll retail for $149.99, just like the previous-generation model. You can learn more on the Belkin site.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

Samsung’s new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub Plus, announced ahead of CES 2024. Image source: Samsung

Samsung’s latest smart fridge is definitely a mouthful, and I’m not talking about the food inside it. The name “Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Thankfully, the name doesn’t really matter when it comes to this sleek, feature-packed new smart fridge.

And yes, of course it has AI.

The latest addition to Samsung’s Bespoke kitchen appliance lineup is the company’s smartest refrigerator ever. It takes all the features people loved from last year’s model and spices them up with a pinch of AI for flavor.

For example, the new Bespoke 4-Door Flex fridge has an interior camera that can recognize food items and recommend recipes, just like the previous-generation model. But now, the integrated Samsung Food app can also use “Vision AI” to recognize dishes in photographs and generate recipes for you. Plus, you can connect the fridge to your Samsung Health profile to have the fridge customize recipes based on your dietary needs.

Vision AI is a bit limited at launch and will only recognize 33 food items to start. It still has plenty of other neat features, though — and let’s not forget how cool that giant 32-inch Family Hub touchscreen is.

You can learn more about the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ in Samsung’s press release.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum & mop

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can connect to your home’s drainage system. Image source: Roborock

Most new robot vacuums right now are similar to new smartphones. Genuine innovations are few and far between, but we get solid performance bumps each year. The newly announced Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the best of both worlds. It offers significant strides in power and performance, plus a few first-of-their-kind features that take hands-free cleaning to the next level.

First, some quick highlights from the specs. The new Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra features powerful suction that boosts up to 10,000Pa to ensure no dirt or dust is left behind. It also has a new voice assistant that works without a connected smart speaker, Matter support, and a newly upgraded camera that enables — you guessed it — AI-powered obstacle avoidance.

Another great upgrade is the new mopping system on the bottom, which adds a rotating mopping pad next to the regular vibrating mop that Roborock fans will recognize. The mops now can lift up to 20mm to avoid carpets and rugs, which is a considerable increase compared to some older models.

As for totally new features, two things instantly caught my eye.

First, the rotating edge brush on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is now mounted on an arm that can automatically extend as it cleans. That way, it can reach into corners, which no robot vacuum I’ve tested can do.

On top of that, there’s a version of the S8 MaxV that comes with a new “Refill & Drainage System” built into the base station. It connects to your home’s water and drainage system so that you never need to worry about refilling your water tank for the mop. Needless to say, this version will need to be installed by a plumber.

The version with the regular base station can still auto-wash and auto-dry the mop pads, and it’ll still refill your robot with clean water. But you’ll need to fill the clean water tank from time to time, as you would with other flagship combo robots with similar features. Unlike comparable models from other brands, however, the S8 MaxV Ultra’s base station has a nifty new automatic dispenser that adds floor cleaner each time it refills the robot’s water tank.

The new Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra will be released later this year for $1,799.99. You can learn more on the Roborock website.

Roborock Zeo One washer/dryer combo

Roborock is one of the best brands in the world when it comes to cleaning your floors. Now, you’ll want Roborock to start cleaning your clothes, too.

The Roborock Zeo One is an all-in-one washer/dryer combo machine that pulls double duty. It’s part of a relatively new breed of laundry combo machines that are just beginning to proliferate. Needless to say, the concept is compelling: you pile a load of laundry into a single machine where it’s washed and dried. But the Zeo One adds even more innovation to the mix.

One of my favorite features of the Roborock Zeo One is the smart dosing feature. Instead of adding detergent and fabric softener with each load, you can fill the reservoirs and go for months without worrying about adding anything to your laundry.

The Zeo One also dries clothes using much less heat than a conventional dryer. The “Zeo-cycle” drying system uses a large honeycomb-shaped disc with more than 20,000 holes to absorb moisture. The machine uses sensors and an AI algorithm to monitor the drying system more than 100 times per minute. Also, by keeping the heat low, the machine prevents damage to delicate garments like wool sweaters.

Roborock’s Zeo One even collects lint and disposes of it automatically through a water line, so you never have to clear a lint trap.

Check out Roborock’s website for more info on the Zeo One.

Anker SOLIX F3800 home power system

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Home Power Station can power your entire house for up to 2 weeks. Image source: Anker

So many companies have released electric home generators over the past few years. Of course, if you’re familiar with Anker, you know it’s the one company everyone was waiting for to see what they would bring to this space.

Now, the wait is finally over.

At CES 2024, Anker introduced its new Anker SOLIX F3800 home power system. It’s an ultra-high-quality, all-in-one power backup solution that supports 120V and 240V. It offers up to 12,000W of output, which means it can power multiple appliances simultaneously. No more unplugging your fridge when you want to cook with your electric oven in a blackout.

A single SOLIX F3800 stores 3.8kWh of energy, which is enough to power the average home in America for one day. The system is expandable to up to 53.8kWh, which is enough to power the average house for two weeks.

Anker’s SOLIX F3800 offers all the features you might expect, along with the quality you know you’ll get from an Anker product. Plus, it of course can be connected to solar roof panels to store electricity and cut down on your home energy bills.

It’s also portable enough to toss into an RV so that you can power your portable appliances for days. It even has a built-in NEMA 14-50 connector and can charge an EV!

Learn more about the new Anker SOLIX F3800 home power system on Anker’s website.

HP Spectre Fold laptop

Just like TVs, CES is also known for all of the laptops that are shown off at the event each year. At CES 2024, one particularly intriguing laptop took center stage.

Unlike most other laptop models on display at CES this year, the HP Spectre Fold doesn’t try to lean heavily on AI. Instead, it leans on another hot trend in the tech industry: foldable displays. We’re used to seeing them on smartphones, but HP’s new laptop takes things to a whole new level.

The 17-inch 2.5K foldable touchscreen display folds in the middle, but that’s only part of the story. There are actually four different modes that the Spectre Fold will operate in.

You can fold it in the middle and place a magnetic keyboard attachment over the bottom half to use it as a regular laptop with a 12.3-inch display. Or, the keyboard slides forward to expose an extra portion of the screen on the bottom. Additionally, you can fold it flat to have a massive 17-inch tablet, or use the built-in kickstand to stand it up and use it like a desktop computer.

As for specs, you’ll find plenty of power in this sleek new foldable laptop. Highlights include an Intel Core i7-1250U chipset with “Turbo Boost” up to 4.7GHz, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

The HP Spectre Fold is already available for purchase with a list price of $4,999.99.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot vacuum & mop

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo vacuums, mops, and even steam cleans your floors. Image source: Samsung

Samsung had so many announcements in store for us at CES 2024. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. What did come as a bit of a surprise, however, is just how impressive the company’s latest robot vacuum is.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot vacuum and mop is the latest addition to a new breed of autonomous vacuum and mop combo devices. In addition to cleaning your home and automatically emptying their own dust bins, they also have self-cleaning features for the mop.

In the case of the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, Samsung has introduced a new Clean Station alongside this model. It sucks out all the dirt and dust, and also flushes out the dirty water before refilling the robot with clean water. Plus, it washes the robot’s dual mop pads and uses hot air to dry them.

Regarding features, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is loaded with everything from powerful suction to AI-assisted obstacle avoidance. But the coolest cleaning feature has to be Samsung’s new steam cleaning function.

When the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo detects a stain, it goes back to the clean station to heat the mop pads with high temperature steam and water and then returns to the area. With powerful spinning mops at 170 RPM, it can actively scrub off even hardened stains. These result in highly effective autonomous cleaning that reduces user intervention in a variety of environments.

Now for the bad news, which is twofold.

First, Samsung hasn’t announced a price, though you can expect it to be relatively high. The previous-generation Jet Bot AI Plus launched at $1,300; this new version is a significant upgrade. The previous model didn’t even have built-in mopping, let alone all the other fancy features touted by the new version.

Second, don’t expect the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo to launch anytime soon. According to Samsung’s press release, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is “currently in development and the features described above are subject to change.” If this model’s feature set isn’t yet finalized, it likely won’t start shipping for several months, at least.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER features a paper-like display that’s unlike any other smartphone. Image source: TCL Corporation

Smartphones are boring right now. Yeah, I said it. We haven’t really seen any dramatic design shifts since 2016 and 2017, when manufacturers began shifting to the all-screen designs that are now found on all phones.

Sure, some phones have foldable displays. That’s neat and all, but you just end up with a bigger version of the same old smartphone design once the device is unfolded.

That’s why the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone is such a breath of fresh air.

TCL’s newly released smartphone was shown off at CES 2024 even though it has already been launched in several international markets. The 40 NXTPAPER is definitely one of the coolest and most innovative new smartphones I’ve seen in a very long time.

This sleek new smartphone is packed full of power and nifty features. But the star of the show is obviously the 6.78″ FHD+ 90Hz NXTPAPER display. It’s a full-color Electronic Paper Display, the likes of which the world has never seen before on a smartphone.

This screen doesn’t just look like paper. It actually feels like paper thanks to a special matte finish and anti-fingermark coating. It also offers benefits like reduced blue light and low power consumption. As a matter of fact, the display is so efficient that the TCL 40 NXTPAPER offers two full days of use per charge.

Check out the TCL website to learn more about the new TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49″ curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the most stunning monitors we’ve ever seen. Image source: Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is perhaps the most coveted computer monitor out there right now. At CES 2024, Samsung unveiled a newly updated version of the Odyssey G9, and it’s destined to become your next obsession. It’s a favorite of gamers, video editors, stock traders, and more, and now it’s better than ever, thanks to Samsung’s 2024 update.

Samsung’s new-and-improved Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor carries the model number G95SD. Like its predecessor, the updated model sports a 49-inch curved ultra-wide display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. As for the resolution, you’re looking at 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. Yes, it’s basically two stunning OLED monitors side by side.

New OLED Glare-Free tech helps reduce reflections so that nothing distracts from those deep blacks and vibrant colors. And speaking of black, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 helps ensure that unlit black colors are as deep as possible, and that colors really pop.

Where connectivity is concerned, the new Odyssey G9 OLED monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, and one DisplayPort 1.4 input. It also has a new Samsung feature called Multi Control, which makes it easy to transfer content between devices when you have more than one supported device connected to the monitor.

Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but you can learn more in Samsung’s press release.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker gives you great smokey taste without the smoke. Image source: GE Profile

I absolutely love my wood pellet smoker. It adds a delicious smokey flavor to food that you simply cannot replicate without burning real wood. Right now, however, it’s the dead of winter where I live in the Northeast. That means I have to go without smoked foods unless the weather starts to warm up, lest I freeze my butt off.

That used to be the case, at least.

At CES 2024, GE is showing off its new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. Unlike most new products at the show in Vegas, this is one that you can actually buy right now.

As the name suggests, the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is a wood pellet smoker that works indoors. No, you don’t have to install some crazy filtration system to route the smoke out your window. Instead, this awesome appliance uses Active Smoke Filtration so that no smoke escapes the unit. Instead, it outputs heat so you can stay nice and toasty while you marvel at the delicious food it cooks up.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker has six presets that include Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Butt, Chicken Wings, Chicken Breast, and Salmon. Of course, you can also use custom settings to smoke anything you want. There are also adjustable smoke settings so you can decide if you want a hint of smokey taste or full-blown BBQ flavor.

GE’s indoor smoker uses real wood pellets, of course, so you can also use the same pellets that you would in an outdoor smoker. It retails for $999, and you can learn more on the GE website.

Withings BeamO

Withings BeamO might be the only health checkup device you need in your home. Image source: Withings

Withings took to CES 2024 to unveil the new Withings BeamO — not to be confused with BMO. BeamO is a first-of-its-kind 4-in-1 health checkup device meant to replace four essentials that should be in every home. BMO, on the other hand, is a delightful sentient video game system from Adventure Time. But I digress.

The new BeamO combines an ECG, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer into a single compact device. With it, you can monitor your heart and lung health, as well as your temperature.

BeamO is a transformative multiscope device. Once, body temperature was the only health scan routinely taken at home. BeamO will revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits fromthe comfort of one’s own home. This crucial data will provide a vital overview of overall health or warning signs of potential areas of concern. Instead of measuring these stats a couple of times a year in a clinical setting, it will be possible to assess them every day. BeamO will be the thermometer of the future, providing the ability to assess temperature and observe the state of the heart and lungs.

According to Withings, the BeamO allows a user to give himself or herself a full checkup of body temperature, heart health, and lung health in less than one minute. Of course, a parent can also use the device to perform a checkup on a child.

In the future, the company says the device will also detect signs of infection and even possible cardiovascular issues such as atrial fibrillation (AfiB) once it receives FDA clearance.

The Withings BeamO will be released this coming June, and it will retail for $249. Check out BGR’s earlier Withings BeamO coverage for more info.