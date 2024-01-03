Samsung and LG are always duking it out when it comes to gaming monitors, and gamers are also passionate about what brand makes a superior product. That isn’t surprising since the arena is basically the same when it comes to televisions.

Today, Samsung announced its 2024 lineup of its Odyssey OLED gaming monitors that it will show off at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. In a press release, the company unveiled three new monitors: the Odyssey OLED G9, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey OLED G6.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49″ curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and other upgraded features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time. The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27″ QHD (2,560×1,440) monitor which supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

David Phelps, Head of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement that the latest monitors deliver “exceptional image quality” and give gamers more options on where to put their monitors with their new “OLED Glare-Free technology.”

There are over 212 million gamers across the country who want high-end hardware to enhance their gaming experience. The Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 deliver the exceptional image quality that transports them into each scene and the quick refresh rates and response times that give them a competitive edge. With OLED Glare-Free technology that reduces reflections, gamers have more options of where to put their setups.

All three of the new monitors feature Samsung’s new OLED Glare-Free technology which the company says will minimize light reflections. The effect sounds similar to Apple’s Nano Texture technology for its monitors, so hopefully, it means that the screen will look much better if your gaming setup is in a spot where you get a lot of sunlight.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Each monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and features two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, VESA mount compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand.

For those who pick up the Odyssey OLED G9 or the Odyssey OLED G8, you’ll have access to some other features as well. One of those is Multi Control, which enables you to transfer images and/or text between your monitor and your Samsung Galaxy Book, tablet, or phone. Both monitors also support the Samsung SmartThings Hub as well as the Samsung Smart TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub to allow users to enjoy streaming services and cloud streaming for gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The 2024 lineup also marks the first time that Samsung has offered its Odyssey gaming monitors with a flat panel. It also marks the first time that it has offered its monitors in a 16:9 aspect ratio — something it has done with the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6. Both monitors also offer its new Core Lighting+ technology for gaming immersion.

Core Lighting+ immerses users in the environments of their games and entertainment by emitting ambient light from the back of the monitor. And with a lighting circle four times slimmer than the previous model (G95SC), it fits in seamlessly with the slim 3.9mm metal bezel. There’s also a new slim metal stand that adopts a tool-free assembly structure, using a 3mm metal plate that provides harmony with the display design and opens up space for other devices.

Samsung will be showing off all three of the new gaming monitors at CES next week. The announcement comes a couple of weeks after LG announced the ‘world’s first Dual-Hz gaming monitor’ that can reach 480Hz.