LG has some of the best OLED TVs on the market. There’s almost no argument that can be made against that. Even as someone who invested in Sony’s OLED TVs over the LG ones, I can really appreciate the picture quality that comes out of LG’s offering. Both are great and it really comes down to personal preference between those two brands.

Of course, both of those companies release a new lineup of televisions every year and, today, we got our first look at what LG has in store for us this year. In a press release, the company announced its 2024 OLED lineup, and, looking at this post, LG is really leaning into artificial intelligence with these new models.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, said in a statement that this new lineup will continue to “assert its dominance in the premium TV market.”

“Bolstered by a class-leading OLED TV and impressive QNED lineup, LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market with the promise of the best possible customer experience through a distinguished selection of content and services available on the company’s webOS smart TV platform.”

One thing that will impact all of the new models being released this year is LG’s new AI processor which the company says will achieve “4-fold higher AI performance.” The processor will be used not only for a more fluid user experience with webOS (the operating system that powers LG TVs) but to help drive picture and audio improvements.

LG is introducing the all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 with a cutting-edge AI-powered processor; developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. Notably the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.

The company revealed that the LG Signature OLED M4, LG’s wireless OLED TV, will now be available in a new 65-inch screen size. The new 65-inch model joins the current 97-inch model so, if you wanted a wireless TV but didn’t want a monster that takes up the whole wall, 2024 is the year for you. Both feature the company’s Zero Connect Box, which removes the need to have any cables connected to the TV itself. LG also says that the OLED M4 is the “world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz.”

The 2024 OLED models feature what LG is calling “upgraded AI upscaling” to sharpen objects and backgrounds, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to fine-tune brightness and contrast, and AI Sound Pro which uses the built-in virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to design the sound to your space. The new evo models have also received the Video Electronics Standards Association’s (VESA) ClearMR certification.

Of course, the new OLED models are also built for gamers. LG says that its 2024 lineup allows gamers to play at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate due to the capabilities of the HDMI 2.1 ports. The TVs also feature the Game Optimizer mode to create setting presets as well as support for NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync.

In addition to all of the hardware features, LG has also announced a major update to webOS, the operating system that powers its televisions. The company says that the new version of webOS will allow users to create multiple profiles to personalize their experience.

Based on individual profiles, users can customize the Home screen in the latest webOS smart TV platform and set up their personalized settings with minimal effort. This allows them to access their favorite services and content effortlessly and benefit from a personalized Picture Wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. Making the user experience even more seamless, the Home screen’s user-friendly interface provides a preview of their most recently watched content, which means they can easily access information about recently used apps and play videos promptly and effortlessly.

LG will be showing off its new OLED lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week in Las Vegas. The announcement comes a week after the company unveiled its new 2024 Mini-LED lineup which features a massive 98-inch QNED.