LG is one of the most beloved brands when it comes to televisions. The company’s OLED lineup is top tier and many believe it to be the best-looking OLED on the market today. Personally, I lean towards the look of the Sony OLEDs and own one of those, but I can really appreciate the look of the LG as well. My friend has a 77-inch G-Series and it looks absolutely incredible.

While the company certainly made a name for itself with its OLED TVs, it also is pushing the forefront of picture technology with its Mini LED lineup. Today, LG announced in a press release that is will be debuting its 2024 lineup of Mini LED televisions — which it calls QNED — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division, lauded the company’s new processor that will be powering the 2024 lineup. The α8 AI boasts “a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and a processing speed that is 1.6 times faster.”

“The LG 2024 LG QNED TV lineup takes the viewing experience to a whole new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalized user experience tailored to each individual’s unique lifestyle and preferences. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, drawing upon our decade-long expertise with webOS.”

The new models feature AI Picture Pro which uses deep learning to distinguish faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene to enrich the texture and fine details. They also feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which “splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas, elevating the details with precise HDR optimization to deliver three-dimensional image quality.”

The TVs also create virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers, but you always have to test that to see just how good it is. Some built-in speakers can actually be great now. My Sony A80J has incredible built-in speakers, but you really need to hear it to believe it — don’t take it at LG’s or any brand’s word.

In addition to all of the hardware features, LG has also announced a major update to webOS, the operating system that powers its televisions. The company says that the new version of webOS will allow users to create multiple profiles to personalize their experience.

LG 2024 QNED TVs also elevate the home entertainment experience with versatile personalization and increased convenience. With the webOS Re:New program,* LG is offering an upgrade to the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform to give more smart TV owners the most up-to-date user experience for the next five years. This notable offer comes to LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022 (QNED99 and QNED95 series) and will be extended to additional models in the QNED TV lineup worldwide in the future.

The 2024 QNED lineup will come in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86, and a new massive 98-inch screen. Consumers will get their first look at the new televisions at CES in January. The announcement comes about a week after it revealed the “world’s first Dual-Hz gaming monitor” that can reach a 480Hz refresh rate.