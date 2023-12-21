I really like my LG gaming monitor. I currently have the 27-inch UltraGear LED model that hits a max resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, a 120HZ refresh rate, and a 1 millisecond response time. When I bought that monitor, it cost me around $800. That thing is selling at Best Buy for $299 now. Good lord, technology moves fast.

While I’ve gotten a ton of value out of this monitor, I am so ready to upgrade it from LED to an OLED. After buying an OLED TV and having an OLED screen on my iPhone, I am completely sold on OLED as the best display technology I have ever seen. LG seems to agree as the company has announced it is about to launch six new OLED gaming monitors.

In a press release, the company announced that it will be launching six new OLED gaming monitors over the next year. YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, said in a statement that its new monitors “deliver a deeply satisfying visual and audio performance.”

“LG’s new lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors elevates the gaming experience with groundbreaking technologies and a variety of sizes and form factors. LG is dedicated to leading the gaming monitor segment and meeting gamers’ needs, designing innovative products that deliver a deeply satisfying visual and audio performance.”

Perhaps the most notable of the six new models announced is what LG is calling the “world’s first 4K OLED Gaming Monitor with Dual-Hz.” The 32GS95UE, a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor, will allow gamers to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz. The feature allows gamers who switch between genres like fast-paced shooters to story-heavy epics to easily optimize the monitor for the best performance for both.

The 32GS95UE further enhances the user experience with its minimal screen bezels and powerful, nuanced sound. LG’s 4-side virtually borderless design provides a stunning display that doesn’t distract from the on-screen action. The monitor creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers and saving valuable desk space.

In addition to the 32-inch 4K monitor, the company is releasing five more OLED gaming monitors. The sizes range from 27-inch to 45-inch, resolutions from 2,560 x 1,440 to 3,840 x 2,160, and refresh rates from 240Hz to 480Hz. Some of the models will be curved while others will remain flat.

Personally, I’m interested in the 27GS95QE, the new 27-inch OLED model that packs a 16:9 aspect ratio, 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate. Those specs line up with the current model that I have — but I get to make the jump from LED to OLED. That’s a worthwhile upgrade to me and the Xbox Series X it would be hooked up to, as long as the price of the OLED model isn’t insane.

Speaking of which, LG hasn’t given us prices on any of the upcoming monitors just yet. Thankfully, a similar OLED model costs $799 — the same price I paid for the non-OLED version all those years ago. Hopefully, we’ll have prices and release dates soon. I imagine the company will release more details at CES in January.