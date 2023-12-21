The Galaxy S24 series is coming in early January, on the 17th, to be precise. That’s according to a brand new series of leaks. They give us the launch date and the specs for the three handsets that will be included in Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S lineup. More importantly, the leaks seem to confirm the biggest upgrade coming to the Galaxy S24 this year: Built-in generative AI.

Samsung has teased the launch of an AI phone next year, and the company recently introduced Samsung Gauss. That’s its own ChatGPT alternative, which will power AI experiences on Samsung devices. Samsung also unveiled one very cool new on-device AI feature, live translation of calls.

I’ve long speculated that the Galaxy S24 series will deliver the first Samsung phones with built-in generative AI features. You don’t go through all that trouble without having the AI features ready in time for the next-gen Galaxy S launch. But the new leaks seem to make it clear that will indeed be the case.

It all comes from leaker Evan Blass, who posted an animation on Twitter/X showing a countdown timer for the next Galaxy Unpacked press event. The date is January 18th at 3:00 AM Korea time. That’s 1:00 PM EST on January 17th, which is the day we’ve been expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S24.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The countdown timer also contains an animation that teases generative AI features, like image generation. It then dumbs it down for everyone, saying that “Galaxy AI is coming.” That’s the confirmation I was referring to. Galaxy AI is coming at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17th. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 has to be the AI phone Samsung has been teasing.

Blass didn’t stop there, sharing an actual specs list for the three Galaxy S24 phones. As you can see below, we’re getting a quick comparison between the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24.

Galaxy S24 specs leak. Image source: Twitter/X

There are no real surprises in there, and I’m assuming we’re looking at the US-bound Galaxy S24 flavors. That’s because all of them should feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 3 processor. Comparatively, international models might get a new Exyos chipset.

All phones will also have 2K displays that support up to 2600 nits of brightness, which is another welcome upgrade for the Galaxy S line. When it comes to memory and storage, the Ultra and Plus will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The base Galaxy S24 model will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of flash memory.

The cheapest model, described as an “everyday epic,” will have the slowest charging times of the three. It’ll reach 50% of that 4,000 mAh battery in 30 minutes. The Ultra and the Plus feature larger, almost identical battery packs (5,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh). They also get to 65% charge in 30 miutes.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, “the most epic Galaxy,” will be the only handset of the three to feature support for 100x Space Zoom. That’s an Ultra feature that shouldn’t surprise anyone. The S Pen stylus inclusion is also a given.

More importantly, it’ll be the only Galaxy S24 version to feature a titanium case. That’s a first for the Galaxy S series. It’s also an expected upgrade because the iPhone 15 Pros already come with titanium frames.

The only things we still lack are prices and a release date for the Galaxy S24 series. But I’ll remind you that a recent leak said Samsung will keep the Galaxy S23 prices in place for the Galaxy S24 series.

As for a preorder date, I’d expect the phones to be available soon after the Unpacked event, complete with great perks.

As always with such leaks, nothing is official until Samsung makes it so. But considering the source and the fact that Samsung can never keep Galaxy S secrets, I’d say this is all genuine information.