I’ve been using iPhones for years, and I’m not going to switch to Android anytime soon. But due to the nature of my job, I keep up to date with what’s happening in the Android ecosystem. Samsung’s Galaxy S releases are always at the top of that list.

Galaxy S rumors usually tell an accurate story about the next unreleased flagship long before Samsung announces the phone. The same will likely be true of the Galaxy S24 series. A new report from Korea just added more information about the upcoming series, saying the Galaxy S24 price will match the Galaxy S23.

While I’m not planning to buy any of the three Galaxy S24 phones, I still find the price rumor to be very exciting. It’s not because it puts pressure on Apple to price the iPhone 16 competitively. This Galaxy S launch will be different from anything we’ve seen.

Samsung will equip the phone with its own generative AI software, and smart AI features aren’t cheap. Keeping the price unchanged from the Galaxy S23 series means Samsung will either offer free AI features or find a different way to make users pay for it.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AI like ChatGPT can’t be free

I said before that I would be ready to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max next year if that’s the iPhone model that gives me the best native generative AI experience. Apple is devising its own ChatGPT rival, which should be built into iOS 18. Rumors also say Apple will offer some on-device AI features, though other features might need a connection to Apple’s servers.

The point is that I’m ready to pay to access built-in generative AI and personal AI experiences. I know this type of software can’t be free, nor do I want personal generative AI that I’d pay for via ads, and this Google Gemini story is the reason why.

If you want to get access to the best version of ChatGPT right now, you have to buy the $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription.

For personal AI, you have the $799 not-a-phone Humane Ai Pin smartphone, which comes with a mandatory cellular service from the same company that covers communication charges and unlimited, uninterrupted AI access. I’d be surprised if people are buying it, however. And the price has nothing to do with it.

A person wearing the Humane Ai Pin. Image source: Humane

Galaxy S24 price rumor

Back to the Galaxy S24, there’s no question this will be Samsung’s first AI Phone. Samsung is actually trying to trademark AI Phone, which is the best evidence you can get.

Also, there’s no way you unveil Samsung Gauss and the amazing live translation feature for calls and don’t bring these AI tricks to the Galaxy S24. That translation feature should happen all on-device.

Not to mention that various other AI features expected to be available on the Galaxy S24 series have leaked.

Some of that AI access will cost money, and Samsung will have to find a way to charge users for it. The Galaxy S24 price won’t be it.

A report from Korean-language media Hankyung says that Samsung froze the Galaxy S23 prices for the upcoming series. The point is to increase Galaxy S24 sales by as much as 10% compared to the 2023 flagship. Samsung reportedly wants to take advantage of the recovering smartphone market, and the way to do it is to keep the prices competitive.

AI Live Translate Call feature will probably be available on Galaxy S24 phones. Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 starts at $799.99 in the US. The Plus version starts at $999.99, while the cheapest Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,199.99. These are the launch prices, of course. You can score much better deals right now, nearly a year after the phone’s launch. But you probably should wait until the Galaxy S24 arrives to make a decision.

If the report is accurate, then Samsung won’t necessarily factor the AI costs into the Galaxy S24 price. Recent rumors did say that Samsung is considering a subscription service for its AI, and that might be the way to go.

What will Apple do?

I’m also curious to see what Apple does in response. Apple can’t afford to stay out of the ChatGPT race too long. The iPhone 16 series will almost certainly feature on-device generative AI features. And I expect the iPhone 16 Pro models to offer the best possible platform for iOS AI features.

Therefore, Apple will have to figure out a way to monetize its AI software. This could come in the form of an iPhone price hike or a different subscription. All of this is speculation, of course. But the competition will also play a role in Apple’s decisions. That’s why I think this Galaxy S24 price rumor is exciting.