Samsung will market the Galaxy S24 as an “AI phone” early next year. That’s what all leaks say, and Galaxy S leaks are usually correct when they come from reliable sources. Samsung has already introduced Gauss, its own ChatGPT product, and demoed a live call voice translation feature the on-device AI will handle. Samsung has not introduced other AI features for the Galaxy S24, nor is the company tying AI to the Galaxy S24 that strongly ahead of the rumord mid-January 2024 launch event.

But the Galaxy S24 will certainly be the first Galaxy S version with enhanced AI abilities. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see Samsung claim the Galaxy S24 is the world’s first AI phone. Samsung is apparently trying to get trademarks for “AI Phone,” no matter how crazy that sounds.

A massive leak now reveals more AI features heading to the Galaxy S24 series and possibly other Samsung phones. From the looks of it, we’re actually not getting that many unique AI features.

In fact, some of them are already available on the Pixel 8 series, Google’s first AI phones. But they’re also available on the iPhone 15 and older iPhones, which offer AI features in the form of machine learning (ML). As a reminder, Apple has been going out of its way to mention artificial intelligence during its product launches this year.

One UI 6.1 is available in beta, and it seems to reveal some of the AI features coming to Samsung phones, Galaxy S24 included. Some people have started posting screenshots from the One UI 6.1 release on Twitter/X, with Benlt Bruhner Pro sharing some of them.

The AI-generated wallpapers below are similar to what you’d see on a Pixel 8 phone, so there’s no surprise there. The weather and portrait effects for the Lock Screen are also a neat addition to the Galaxy S24. But you’d find a similar Lock Screen on iPhones that run iOS 16 or later.

One UI 6.1 – New features and improvements – A THREAD!!!



1. AI Generated wallpapers!!!



Express yourself using all unique wallpapers!!!



2. Weather and portrait affects for lock screen!!!



Change the theme and mood!#OneUI6 #Samsung #OneUI61 #GalaxyS24Ultra #GalaxyS23Ultra pic.twitter.com/O3dgNEk0YU — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

One UI 6.1 will also let you relocate objects in scenes and expand the photo beyond its borders. The Pixel 8 phones already let you fake your photos all you want. You can change the weather, move objects, and distort your memories in a way that you might believe they actually happened.

As for removing objects from images, the iPhone 15 lets you do that, too. And any older iPhone that runs Apple’s newest iOS version.

The Galaxy S24 might let you organize messy notes with AI auto-format options. The Pixel 8 just got Gemini AI support built into the Recorder app, which will help you summarize notes.

3. Relocate objects in scenes and expand a photo beyond its borders with AI



Add more to your photos that make them more amazing and impressive!



4. Organize messy Samsung Notes into more organized and cleaner overall notes!



AI will organize messy notes into sorted notes! pic.twitter.com/PJW7WmgclL — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

Live translation for calls will be a unique Galaxy S24 AI feature. Google and Apple have great translation apps, but the live translation of phone calls might be something Samsung does first.

Support for editing stickers and drawings after your initial edit is over is another AI feature in One UI 6.1. This feature will apparently help you edit your edits without starting from scratch when you make mistakes.

5. Live translate during calls!



Make the language barrier nearly nonexistent when talking to another of a different language!



6. Keep editing stickers, drawings, and more after edits are finished!



If you made one small mistake, you don't have to revert all changes again! pic.twitter.com/BSf5Sceqo2 — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

Galaxy S24 phones will boost voice audio to improve calls, the leaks indicate. But that’s a feature already available on Pixel 8 (Clear Calling) and iPhone 15 (Voice Isolation). The voice-boosting feature are also available on older devices, of course.

As you can see below, the Galaxy S24 phone will let you move subjects from one image to another. This is tied to the AI image editing features mentioned above. And moving subjects in images is available on Pixel and iPhone devices.

7. Isolate voice(s) and audio in louder environments!



Make voice and video calls more enjoyable for others!



8. Move subjects from one image to another with ease!



Make someone or something look like they were there… when they weren't!!! pic.twitter.com/ZNFsMUTZr5 — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

The next AI phone feature coming to the Galaxy S24 concerns battery health and battery charging. The handset will let you stop charging at various levels to protect the battery. That includes completely stopping the charging process once an 80% charge is reached. That’s a feature Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 series earlier this year.

9. Enhanced battery protection features and customization!



Give up less of your battery while saving your battery in the long run!



10. Added and refined animations!



Experience your devices more naturally and fluidly than ever before! (In beta, changes are very minimal.) pic.twitter.com/r61fF1h4LT — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

I certainly expect Samsung to demo other AI features during the Galaxy S24 event next month. But after the One UI 6.1 leak, I don’t think we’re in for tremendous surprises. Nor do I believe that Samsung will deliver significant breakthroughs beyond what’s currently available on Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 phones. However, I’d certainly love to be wrong.