Withings is a huge name in the health technology space. I personally own a number of their devices, including one of their smart scales, their blood pressure monitor, and their thermometer. Today, the company is adding a new device to that lineup.

In a press release, the company announced BeamO, a new 4-in-1 health checkup device that seeks to give users a more comprehensive look at their health at home. The device combines an ECG, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors to help people better monitor their heart and lung health.

Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings, said in a statement that “post-pandemic telemedicine is commonplace. While convenient and cost-effective, remote visits lack the ability for health professionals to carry out the routine checks they perform in person. BeamO will make this possible remotely with a device that combines the functionality of four different pieces of medical equipment.”

BeamO is a transformative multiscope device. Once, body temperature was the only health scan routinely taken at home. BeamO will revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits fromthe comfort of one’s own home. This crucial data will provide a vital overview of overall health or warning signs of potential areas of concern. Instead of measuring these stats a couple of times a year in a clinical setting, it will be possible to assess them every day. BeamO will be the thermometer of the future, providing the ability to assess temperature and observe the state of the heart and lungs.

The new 4-in-1 health device, according to Withings, will complete a checkup of body temperature, heart, and lung health in under a minute. The company says that it will be able to detect “possible fever and infection and will detect possible cardiovascular issues, including atrial fibrillation (AfiB) (following FDA clearance).” Below is a full breakdown of the features of BeamO:

Hand to Heart: Photoplethysmography (PPG) and electrodes along its sides allow BeamO to perform blood oxygenation (SpO2) and heart rate readings simultaneously while also conducting a medical-grade 1-lead ECG. A simple light grip of BeamO initiates measurements that can be viewed by users in real-time on its animated colored LED display

Raising the Temperature: BeamO conducts accurate and stable core body temperature readings with a noninvasive scan of the temporal artery. An advancement on the Withings Thermosensor technology, the second-generation hotspot sensor is a mono-element thermophile that narrows the focal area of the infrared beam for contactless measurements. This increases the sensitivity of the scan, making it more robust to changes in distance from the skin or movement.

BeamO conducts accurate and stable core body temperature readings with a noninvasive scan of the temporal artery. An advancement on the Withings Thermosensor technology, the second-generation hotspot sensor is a mono-element thermophile that narrows the focal area of the infrared beam for contactless measurements. This increases the sensitivity of the scan, making it more robust to changes in distance from the skin or movement. Hearing Health: A cutting-edge digital stethoscope, BeamO captures chest or back acoustic soundwaves through a Piezoelectric disc. With intuitive tutorials, users achieve precise heart and lung measurements. Equipped with a USB-C to jack adapter, results can be heard through headphones and seamlessly transferred, stored, and shared in the app. During telehealth sessions, audio streaming enables physicians to guide device placement and focus on specific areas of interest.

Of course, all of the data that BeamO collects will be synced to the Withings app, which now supports tracking, getting alerts, and logging interactions with medications.

It makes it even easier to track health stats over time that can be recorded and shared. With the Withings app, users canview their full history of health readings along with interpretations of their meanings and actionable advice. Family medical health history can also be uploaded and, where necessary, shared with physicians and other family members. It also allows multiple family members to create individual profiles to use and share Withings devices.

Withings says that it will be showing off BeamO at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. The company is aiming to release the device in June 2024. It will cost $249.