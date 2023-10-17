Today’s deals: $0 iPhone 15 Pro Max, $399 iPad 10, $50 Echo Show 5, $60 Google Nest WiFi, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive offers, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0 upfront with no trade-in required. You can also get the iPad 10th-gen for $399 and the Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $49.99. Plus, Google Nest WiFi deals start at just $59.99 today.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, October 17.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- Score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $49.99 instead of $103
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is $0 upfront in any size from Boost Mobile — no trade-in required!
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249, the lowest price ever
- iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to a $250 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $70 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $159.99 and get blazing-fast Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of your home
- Single Google Nest WiFi routers are on sale for as little as $59.99 — check the “other sellers” section to find the best price
- Don’t miss Beats Studio Buds ANC earphones while they’re on sale for $89.95, an all-time low
- Save at least $100 on the LG C3 evo OLED TV in any size
