So many Samsung Black Friday deals are already available right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung is obviously one of the biggest consumer electronics brands on the planet. That’s why Samsung Black Friday deals are so popular each year.

The company makes best-selling products across every category, from smartphones and laptops to TVs, home appliances, and so much more. One of the only problems with Samsung products might be that the high-end models are often quite expensive. That’s especially true with Samsung TVs, though it makes plenty of sense. After all, Samsung TVs are among the best on the planet. And if you’re in the market for one, or if you’re getting anything else from Samsung this season, we have good news. Early Samsung Black Friday deals just went live at Amazon… and they’re incredible!

Samsung Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Big Samsung blowout sale

Recently, for one day only, Amazon offered a slew of incredible sales in addition to the ones that will be available all month long. We’re also talking about all-time low prices on Samsung devices from across every category. But many of them are still going on!

You won’t believe these early Samsung Black Friday deals!

First and foremost, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and cases have deep discounts. Some of the phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup are included in this monster sale. Prices start at just $420.99!

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro | Rugged (IP68 Rated) Unlocked (Verizon and AT&T) | Dual Sim | 64GB o… List Price: $499.99 Price: $420.99 You Save: $79.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, you can save an extra 30% on Samsung smartwatches, Galaxy Buds, and more. All of these incredible smartphone accessories are down to rock-bottom prices today. How could you pass up $200 Galaxy Buds Pro for just $159.99?

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro, Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless, Noise Cancelling, Charging Case, Qua… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Laptops with deep discounts

The Samsung laptop deals might be the hottest sales among our readers. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for just $215 and also the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is up to $311 off!

SAMSUNG XE350XBA-K01US Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB… List Price: $299.99 Price: $214.99 You Save: $85.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 13.3" UHD AMOLED - HD Intel Core I-5 Processor (256GB Storage, 8GB RA… List Price: $999.99 Price: $682.00 You Save: $317.99 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out Amazon’s Black Friday Deals page to see all these awesome offers.

More early Samsung Black Friday deals at Amazon

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for a stunning Samsung TV or a Samsung Chromebook. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s on sale right now with a deep discount. Seriously, Amazon’s early Samsung Black Friday deals are crazy this year!

Looking for a hot new smartphone? The Galaxy Z Flip3 is up to $100 off right now and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also discounted. Or, if you want great new headphones, the popular Samsung Buds Live with noise cancelling are just $99.99. So many laptops are on sale right now, but our favorite deal is the huge $470 discount on the Chromebook Enterprise. Also, at just $829, that’s a truly impressive value.

Now, if you’re looking for TVs, you won’t believe your eyes. Amazon is offering up to $2,000 off Samsung TVs right now. These prices are also just as good as the deals we’re expecting on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Like up to $2,000 off class-leading QLED 4K TVs and up to $1,700 off the NEO QLED TV lineup.

All of these deals are available from right now through October 31st. Scroll down for all the early Samsung Black Friday deals on Amazon. Also, believe it or not, there are a whopping 44 different deals in total!

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN55Q… List Price: $1,099.99 Price: $847.99 You Save: $252.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All the best Early Samsung Black Friday deals

Mobile

Home Electronics

Storage

Monitors

Save up to $103 on Samsung Smart Monitors, including Save $80 on the 43” M7 Save $103 on the 32” M7

Save up to $80 on Samsung Gaming Monitors, including

Save up to $100 on Samsung High-Resolution Monitors, including

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.