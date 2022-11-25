Black Friday XGIMI projector deals have the best prices of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We showed you all of the hottest Black Friday TV deals of 2022. And we told you about so many spectacular home theater projector deals for Black Friday. Now, it’s time to focus on one particular brand that is always a best-seller during big sales events. This year’s Black Friday XGIMI projector deals offer all-time low prices on seven different models.

XGIMI portable projectors are on sale right now starting at just $399 for the MoGo Pro, which typically sells for $499.

At the other end of the spectrum, the XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw projector is on sale for $2,299, down from $2,799. That’s a huge $500 discount, and it’s also a new all-time low price by $150!

Featured deals in this article:

Nearly all of the models we’ll cover in this roundup were also on sale last month during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. If you missed out on those deals, however, you’re actually in luck.

The entry-level MoGo Pro projector is on sale with the same huge 25% discount that it was last month. Apart from that, every other Black Friday deal offers a lower price than the discounts we saw during Amazon’s blowout.

In other words, these deals are fantastic and you won’t find lower prices anytime soon. Of note, you only have until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 28, to take advantage.

Black Friday XGIMI projector deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

XGIMI has become a clear market leader in recent years. The brand makes several different types of projectors and they’re all on sale for Black Friday. That includes everything from small portable projectors to ultra short throw 4K laser projectors.

Let’s start with compact portable projector models like the XGIMI Elfin pictured above. Then we can move on to stunning ultra short throw laser projectors like the XGIMI Aura!

Portable projector deals

Image source: XGIMI

The most affordable model on sale is the aforementioned MoGo Pro, which is $100 off at $399.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor Movies Night FHD 1080P Mini Projector Dual 3W Har… List Price: $499.00 Price: $399.00 You Save: $100.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Then there’s the even more compact XGIMI Elfin. It retails for $649, but it’s down to just $479 for Black Friday 2022. That beats this model’s previous low price by $20.

That’s a remarkable deal for an awesome portable projector. You can read our XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about it.

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, Ultra Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported for Movie… List Price: $649.00 Price: $479.00 You Save: $170.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, we have a fantastic deal on the XGIMI Halo+. This is an upgraded version of the Halo projector that everyone loves.

The Halo+ retails for $849, which is more than fair considering this model’s incredible specs. For Black Friday 2022, this terrific XGIMI projector is down to $719.

XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, 900 ANSI Lumens with Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keyston… List Price: $849.00 Price: $719.00 You Save: $130.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

High-end XGIMI projector deals for Black Friday 2022

Image source: XGIMI

All of those portable projectors are all fantastic options that are down to excellent prices. But now, it’s time to step things up and tell you about XGIMI’s stunning high-end projector deals for Black Friday 2022.

Beginning with the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector pictured above, this popular model is on sale for $1,275. It retails for $2,499, so that’s a gigantic discount of more than $1,200.

Read about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review and you can see what makes it so impressive.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… List Price: $2,199.00 Price: $1,275.00 You Save: $500.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another popular model that’s on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has the same design and many of the same features as the Horizon Pro model, but its output maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K.

This model has a list price of $1,099, but it’s down to just $899 for Black Friday.

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K Supported Movie Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Harman Kardon… List Price: $1,099.00 Price: $899.00 You Save: $200.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but certainly not least, we have the stunning XGIMI Aura. This mind-blowing XGIMI ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price for Black Friday 2022.

The XGIMI Aura is the best of the best, offering a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $2,799, but it’s down to $2,299 during this year’s holiday sale. This is easily among the best Black Friday XGIMI projector deals we’ve ever seen.

XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater, 2400 ANSI Lumens, 80% DCI… Price: $2,299.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!