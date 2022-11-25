Best Black Friday deals on Philips Hue smart lights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Philips Hue smart lights are still among the most popular options out there. That’s beyond impressive, considering how much competition there is these days. But Philips Hue is also still very expensive. And that’s why you should definitely take advantage of the Philips Hue deals that are available for Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday 2022.

If you check out our guide on Philips Hue deals, you’ll find a bunch of common bulbs and accessories on sale right now. But for this year’s holiday sales, Philips Hue is also discounting some of its newest and most advanced smart lighting solutions ever!

Of note, we’re going to split this article into two different sections.

First, we’ll tell you about all the Black Friday Philips Hue deals that are available this year. Those deals are scheduled to start on November 24 and last all the way through the end of the day on Cyber Monday, which is November 28.

Then, there are also some special Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals that are available on November 28 only.

Black Friday Philips Hue deals in 2022

For Black Friday 2022, the Philips Hue deals are a bit different than what we’ve seen in the past. This time around, the company is focusing on its outdoor smart lighting solutions.

Yes, you’ll still find typical deals on things like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs and Philips Hue BR30 smart bulbs. But the deepest discounts are on outdoor smart lights.

Here are all the Black Friday deals Philips Hue is offering this year:

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip 2m/7ft (Requires Hue Hub, Works with Amaz… Price: $139.99 ($20.00 / Foot) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

As a reminder, all of these deals are available from November 24 through the end of the day on November 28.

Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals

Next up, we have a bunch of great Philips Hue deals for Cyber Monday 2022. And this time around, the deals include plenty of indoor smart lights.

Everything from the Philips Hue Plus TV Lightstrip to best-selling Philips Hue bulb bundles is on sale right now.

Check out all the deals down below. And remember, this batch of Philips Hue offers is only available for one day on Cyber Monday.

