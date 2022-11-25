Click to Skip Ad
Best Black Friday deals on Philips Hue smart lights

Maren Estrada
November 25th, 2022 at 7:27 AM
Philips Hue smart LED light bulb

Philips Hue smart lights are still among the most popular options out there. That’s beyond impressive, considering how much competition there is these days. But Philips Hue is also still very expensive. And that’s why you should definitely take advantage of the Philips Hue deals that are available for Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday 2022.

If you check out our guide on Philips Hue deals, you’ll find a bunch of common bulbs and accessories on sale right now. But for this year’s holiday sales, Philips Hue is also discounting some of its newest and most advanced smart lighting solutions ever!

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Li… $139.99 $20.00/Foot Philips Hue Lily White & Color Outdoor Spot L… $279.99 Philips Hue Welcome Outdoor White Smart Flood… $89.70 Philips Hue Lucca White Outdoor Wall Light, W… $55.98
Of note, we’re going to split this article into two different sections.

First, we’ll tell you about all the Black Friday Philips Hue deals that are available this year. Those deals are scheduled to start on November 24 and last all the way through the end of the day on Cyber Monday, which is November 28.

Then, there are also some special Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals that are available on November 28 only.

And for even more Philips Hue deals, be sure to check out our guide.

Black Friday Philips Hue deals in 2022

Black Friday Philips Hue Deals
Philips Hue deals for Black Friday include deep discounts on outdoor smart lights. Image source: Philips Hue

For Black Friday 2022, the Philips Hue deals are a bit different than what we’ve seen in the past. This time around, the company is focusing on its outdoor smart lighting solutions.

Yes, you’ll still find typical deals on things like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs and Philips Hue BR30 smart bulbs. But the deepest discounts are on outdoor smart lights.

Here are all the Black Friday deals Philips Hue is offering this year:

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip 2m/7ft (Requires Hue Hub, Works with Amaz… Price:$139.99 ($20.00 / Foot) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips Hue Econic White & Color Ambiance Out… $103.45 Philips Hue Calla White and Color Ambiance Ou… $84.99 Philips Hue White Ambiance Inara Outdoor Ligh… $79.99 Philips Hue Welcome Outdoor White Smart Flood… $89.70 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Impress… $125.90 Philips Hue White & Color Resonate Outdoor Wa… $127.99 Philips Hue Lily White & Color Outdoor Spot L… $279.99 Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Senso… $39.46 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Econic O… $159.99 Philips Hue 100W Outdoor Power Supply, Weathe… Philips Hue White & Color Lucca Outdoor Wall… $79.99 Philips Hue Lucca White Outdoor Wall Light, W… $55.98
As a reminder, all of these deals are available from November 24 through the end of the day on November 28.

Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals

Cyber Monday Philips Hue Deals
Philips Hue smart lighting is on sale for Cyber Monday. Image source: Philips Hue

Next up, we have a bunch of great Philips Hue deals for Cyber Monday 2022. And this time around, the deals include plenty of indoor smart lights.

Everything from the Philips Hue Plus TV Lightstrip to best-selling Philips Hue bulb bundles is on sale right now.

Check out all the deals down below. And remember, this batch of Philips Hue offers is only available for one day on Cyber Monday.

Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip 65" (Sync wit… $263.17 Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp, Compat… $307.72 Philips Hue Play Gradient 75" TV LED Backligh… $539.49 65" Gradient TV Lightstrip Entertainment Bund… $494.51 55" Gradient TV Lightstrip Entertainment Bund… $472.81 Philips Hue Play PC Gaming Starter Kit (2 Pla… $275.63 Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip Bundle (2m/7ft… $147.98 Philips Hue Smart Hub, White Ambiance, Hue Hu… $71.98 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Pack A… $129.98 Free Dimmer Switch V2 + WCA BR30 2pk Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Bundle (2m/6ft Ba… $139.96 $15.55/Foot Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Bundle (Hue Sy… $275.33
Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

