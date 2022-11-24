Black Friday iPad deals 2022: iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are plenty of tablet models out there from all the top gadget brands. And yet it seems like people only ever talk about Apple’s iPad lineup. There’s really no question whatsoever that iPads outshine the competition in nearly every meaningful way. And now, we’re going to show you all the best Black Friday iPad deals that are available in 2022.

We have a huge roundup covering Black Friday Apple deals this year. In it, you’ll find deep discounts on everything from AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods to computers like the MacBook Air, which is down to an all-time low of $799.

But in this guide, we’re going to focus on iPad deals for Black Friday 2022. Prices start at just $269 for the 10.2-inch iPad, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. All of Apple’s most popular iPad tablet models are on sale this week!

Before we go any further, there’s a disclaimer of sorts that we need to stress.

Because Apple’s iPad lineup is so popular, all of these deals are sellout risks. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the cheapest entry-level iPad or the most expensive iPad Pro. The bottom line is you need to move fast or you’ll probably be out of luck.

Black Friday 2022: The cheapest iPad deal

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad normally starts at $329. Considering how smooth and powerful it is, that’s a great price. It features a stunning display, sleek design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

Black Friday prices are unbeatable for the 10.2-inch iPad. If you manage to buy one before they sell out, that is.

That means you can pick one up starting at $269 for the 64GB iPad model with Wi-Fi. If you’d like to upgrade to a 256GB iPad, that’ll run you $419 instead of $479.

Meanwhile, the iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is on sale too in both storage sizes. Prices start at $399 for the 64GB model.

Also, the brand-new iPad 10th-Generation that was just released was just discounted for the first time ever for Black Friday!

Black Friday iPad Air & iPad mini deals

Aside from the entry-level iPad, Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there. And there are definitely some fantastic iPad Air deals from Black Friday 2022.

Prices start at just $519 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color. That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can opt for the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 instead of $749, for a savings of $80.

The iPad Air 256GB model with Wi-Fi only is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $669, down from $749.

Also of note, the newest iPad mini is down to a new all-time low price!

iPad Pro deals

Finally, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro tablet has been discounted by up to $200 for Black Friday this year.

You’ll find discounts on both sizes of Apple’s iPad Pro tablet. That includes the iPad Pro 11-Inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-Inch.

Since the latter is the more expensive of the two, you’ll obviously find deeper discounts on that model. Still, you’re going to save big no matter which version you decide to buy.

Other Black Friday deals on Apple devices

Needless to say, the iPad isn’t the only popular Apple device that’s on sale for Black Friday this year. Here are some other Black Friday discounts to check out:

