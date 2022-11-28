Your phone can see inside anything with Cyber Monday borescope deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Many people don’t realize this, but Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras are often some of the most popular gadgets on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You might not even know what a wireless borescope camera is, but Cyber Monday is the perfect time to find out.

These nifty little devices consist of a long semi-rigid “snake camera” and a little black box. They connect to your smartphone wirelessly. Then, you can snake the camera into just about anything, and it’ll beam a live view back to your smartphone.

And for Cyber Monday 2022, several popular models are on sale at the best prices of the year!

Don’t feel bad if you didn’t know what a wireless borescope was. Most people out there probably have no idea what they are.

Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it, and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now!

Right now, Depstech is offering fantastic deals on several different wireless borescope models for Cyber Monday. They have all been quite popular with our readers in the past so you should definitely check them out.

The deals start as low as $31.99 for the best-selling Depstech WF010 wireless borescope camera!

That matches this model’s lowest price of 2022, so it’s a deal you won’t want to miss. This might be the best wireless borescope camera deal we’ve seen all year!

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.99 You Save: $18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Depstech WF010 borescope is a wildly popular snake camera. It connects to your iPhone or Android handset and it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors.

All you need to do is snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space. The WF010 beams live video back to your phone. You can record that video feed if you want, or you can capture still photos along the way.

Also, you can use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

On top of that, if you don’t mind spending a little more money, two other top sellers have huge Cyber Monday discounts right now. The ultra-thin Depstech WF070 is on sale for $38.69, and the Depstech WF028 wireless borescope is $39.99!

The WF028 has always been our readers’ favorite model throughout the years, and we’ve never seen it at a better price. And the WF070 is an ultra-thin version of the WF010 we covered above.

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price: $49.99 Price: $38.69 You Save: $11.30 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $69.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $30.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These deals are all scheduled to end at midnight on November 28, so you don’t have much time left to save.

The WF010 might be a best-seller, but there are a few upgraded models that you might want to consider instead. Also, they’re not all wireless — some models have their own displays so you can use them without a smartphone.

Depstech’s $80 DS300 DL dual-lens borescope is down to just $63.99 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page. This is the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone.

This borescope retails for $110, so you’re getting an amazing deal on one of Depstech’s premium models.

Next up, the hot new Depstech DS580 is a professional-grade model with an upgraded design. It’s even waterproof, so you can use it practically anywhere. It normally goes for $200, which is a pretty hefty sum. Thanks to these Cyber Monday wireless borescope camera deals, however, it’s only $105.99.

DEPSTECH Dual Lens Borescope, 5.0 MP HD Industrial Inspection Camera, 5'' IPS Screen Endoscope… List Price: $199.99 Price: $105.99 You Save: $94.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These Cyber Monday deals will only be around until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 28. That means you’ll need to hurry up, or you’ll miss out on a great opportunity to save.

Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.99 You Save: $18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price: $49.99 Price: $38.69 You Save: $11.30 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEPSTECH 0.197inch Wireless Endoscope,1080P Dual Lens Borescope Inspection Camera with Light,2.… List Price: $69.99 Price: $56.69 You Save: $13.30 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera List Price: $69.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $30.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF010 Dual-Lens Wireless Borescope Camera List Price: $87.49 Price: $56.69 You Save: $32.20 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech DS300 Dual-Lens Wireless Borescope Camera List Price: $109.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $46.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech DS350 Dual-Lens Borescope Camera with 4.3-Inch Display List Price: $119.99 Price: $62.99 You Save: $57.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Triple Lens Borescope, DEPSTECH 2.0MP Endoscope Camera with Light, 4.3'' Digital Video Inspecti… List Price: $99.99 Price: $71.99 You Save: $28.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEPSTECH Dual Lens Borescope, 5.0 MP HD Industrial Inspection Camera, 5'' IPS Screen Endoscope… List Price: $199.99 Price: $105.99 You Save: $94.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

