Cyber Monday 2022 LifeStraw deals start at $12

Anyone who has a LifeStraw personal water filter knows that it’s a must-have for anyone who loves the outdoors. It doesn’t matter if you’re camping for a week or hiking through the woods for only a few hours. But now, LifeStraw has expanded beyond just emergency filters to all sorts of home filters. And this year’s Cyber Monday LifeStraw deals will save you money on

Everything from the LifeStraw Go travel water bottle to the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher is on sale today. What’s more, prices start at just over $12!

Why should you get a LifeStraw?

Image source: LifeStraw LifeStraw is offering discounts on 13 different products for Cyber Monday 2022. But it should go without saying that the hottest deal is on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. No accessory is more essential for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving remote locations or the great outdoors. A LifeStraw can literally mean the difference between life and death.

Portable water filters and water filter bottles from LifeStraw take water from any common source you might find in the woods and make it potable. Things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics are all filtered from water by this device.

One important note, though: LifeStraws don’t filter salt, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water. Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game, however, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

Cyber Monday 2022: Best LifeStraw deals

Image source: LifeStraw On Cyber Monday 2022, there are so many fantastic LifeStraw deals. At the top of the list is the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which is on sale for $12.74 instead of $30.

This is the traditional version of the LifeStraw that you can use to drink straight from a water source. It’s basically what everyone pictures when they think of LifeStraw.

Several LifeStraw travel water bottles are also on sale right now, including the LifeStraw Go. It’s basically a LifeStraw personal water filter built into a plastic travel bottle.

With this travel water bottle, you can fill the bottle from a water source and carry it with you while you hike or camp. It’ll filter as you drink, and it works just as well as the original version of the LifeStraw.

Below, you’ll find all the different LifeStraw travel water bottles on sale for Cyber Monday 2022:

Next up, LifeStraw water filter pitchers are also on sale.

If you don’t have a reverse osmosis water filter system installed in your home, you should definitely have one or several of these pitchers on hand.

And last but not least, the LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Gravity-Fed Water Purifier is on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

This is the ultimate LifeStraw system, and it’s down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

More Cyber Monday 2022 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are fantastic. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you're looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you'll find them in BGR's extensive coverage.

