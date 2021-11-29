Cyber Monday Echo Auto deal 2021: Hands-free Alexa in any car for $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon really isn’t pulling any punches with its Cyber Monday 2021 sale. Just about everything Amazon makes is discounted to an all-time low price today! From Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets to Kindle eReaders, it’s all available at the best prices of the year. But if you really want to see an incredible bargain, you should definitely check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday Echo Auto deal for 2021.

Ladies and gentlemen, this might be the single best deal on Amazon’s site!

We all love having Alexa in our homes. The problem for so many people is what happens when we leave the house. Normally, we would lose access to our Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable models anymore. If that’s a problem for you, however, it ends today. Thanks to an Amazon Echo Auto deal for Cyber Monday 2021, you can score this awesome device at an all-time low price and have Alexa in your car.

The sale gets you one of Amazon’s best Alexa devices ever for just $14.99, which is insane. Plus, if you want, you can also get 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with it for the same $14.99!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday Echo Auto deal 2021

It goes without saying that Amazon was well aware of Alexa’s old limitations. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go. Of note, Echo Buds happen to be on sale at the lowest price ever right now — just $69.99. Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $159 thanks to a massive discount… and Echo Buds are still $120 cheaper than that!

Then there’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. Right now, Amazon’s Cyber Monday Echo Auto deal slashes it to a new all-time low price of just $14.99!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days. I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

Take Alexa anywhere

I really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore.

It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale right now for just $14.99 instead of $50 if you get one before this deal ends. That’s a gigantic 70% discount and it’s the lowest price of all time. Or, if you want an even crazier deal, you can get an Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $14.99. That’s a $98 value, so you’re getting a staggering 85% discount!

These are amazing Cyber Monday Echo Auto deals. In fact, this might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Echo Auto fast facts

Amazon’s Echo Auto is a must-have device for anyone who uses Alexa. You need one in your car. Period. So why not get yourself an Echo Auto or two while it’s down to the lowest price ever? Having hands-free Alexa in your car is a total game-changer. That makes this one of the best Alexa devices ever, hands down. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Here are the key takeaways you should keep in mind:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving

Examples include playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection

