Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2022: Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach, more

Did you have some time to catch your breath this weekend after all that shopping last week? We sure hope so, because now it’s time to dig into all the amazing Cyber Monday air fryer deals in 2022 out there right now.

Forget smart TVs and laptops, air fryers are one of the hottest holiday gifts of the season. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for yourself or for friends and family. In either case, a new air fryer is perfect!

For 2022, we decided to take all the mystery out of air fryer shopping. We’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday 2022 air fryer deals on top brands like Instant Pot, GoWise USA, Hamilton Beach and more. Plus, we’ve added in some extra bargains from awesome brands you might not have even heard of. No matter what price point you’re looking for, you’ll find the perfect air fryer in our big Cyber Monday 2022 roundup.

Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2022

There are a million different air fryer models out there. What’s more, many of them are actually quite impressive. There are tons of high-quality models across every price point. You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune to get a solid air fryer.

And now, thanks to all the fantastic Cyber Monday air fryer deals out there, you can save even more money!

While it’s true that there are countless high-quality options out there, a few brands always bubble to the top. In this roundup, we’re going to focus on the best deals from top brands.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately.

Prices start at just $79.99 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $130. Upgrade to the four-quart Instant Vortex Plus for $69.99 instead of $130, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart model on sale with a deep discount at $89.99.

The Instant Pot Omni Pro 19 QT/18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo that can do so much for you is also discounted. It’s down $150 today to just $199.99.

Check out a few more Instant Pot air fryer deals down below.

Kobi Cyber Monday deals

Another great company making air fryers is Kobi. These air fryers are more affordable than some of the other brands you might see out there. The Kobi Air Fryer XL that holds 5.8 quarts is on sale for Cyber Monday. It also comes with over 100 recipes to enhance your cooking skills. It’s only $59.61 right now.

If you’re looking for a more versatile machine, the Kobi 12 Liter Electric Air Fryer Oven is a good choice. This 11-in-1 machine has built-in smart cooking programs and a digital touchscreen that controls them all. Cook all kinds of foods and save big, as this is down to just $93.78.

GoWISE USA Air Fryer deals

GoWise USA is another top air fryer company that is offering a ton of great Cyber Monday deals. Start big with the GoWise USA 25-Quart Air Fryer Oven. Not only will this crisp up your food with three different heating elements but it’s also a dehydrator. There are 12 functions, making it an incredibly versatile product. It’s down to just $114.44, which is an insane discount. You can also opt for the 17-quart version of this air fryer and dehydrator. It’s only $78.

For a different style, the GoWISE USA 7-Quart Steam Air Fryer is also discounted. There are three cooking modes and eight cooking presets. There is also a crisper tray with legs, making removing the food simpler on you. This is only $97.30.

Other Cyber Monday air fryer deals

The Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven can toast up an entire meal for you. From pizza to chicken to fish, there are plenty of options. The Sure-Crisp air fry function delivers exactly what you want. This is down to just $87.50 from $174.99!

The Secura Air Fryer that holds 3.4 quarts is discounted to just $55 and the Calphalon Performance Countertop French Door Air Fryer Oven with 11 function is only $219.99.

