Black Friday surround sound deal slashes $100 off Enclave CineHome II

There are plenty of home entertainment deals in Amazon’s big Black Friday 2021 sale this year. But there’s only one you should check out if you want the best of the best. This is by far our favorite Black Friday surround sound deal!

We’re talking about an extremely rare $100 discount on the Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System. This unbelievable setup features sound quality that will absolutely blow you away!

Enclave CineHome II 5.1 Wireless Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV - 24 Bit Dolby Audio… List Price: $1,099.98 Price: $998.98 You Save: $200.03 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want a terrific Black Friday 2021 deal on a compact soundbar, there are some good options. There’s the Sonos Beam, of course, and the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar was down to a great price before it sold out. The newer Bose TV Soundbar has a very rare deal, too. Both are incredible and pack killer sound quality into compact enclosures.

If you want something that’s a big step up, the Bose 300 soundbar has a rare discount. But if you want a home theater sound system that is truly the best of the best, you need a real surround sound system. And there’s one deal in particular that you really need to check out.

Best Black Friday surround sound deal of 2021

If you’re an audiophile, odds are pretty good that you’re already quite familiar with Enclave Audio. It’s the king of home theater sound systems, delivering ultra-premium sound quality at surprisingly reasonable prices. The company’s surround sound systems go up to $1,600, but you can easily spend five times that much on comparable systems from true rivals. And right now, we have even more good news: You won’t need to spend anywhere near $1,600 to score an incredible Enclave Audio system right now.

The Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System is a true 5.1 surround sound system that produced jaw-dropping audio quality that’s unlike anything you’ve heard before. It’s completely wireless so setup is a breeze, and you won’t sacrifice anything compared to going with a wired system. Enclave’s CineHome II delivers mind-blowing sound that’s full and rich, with deep bass from the included sub that will shake you out of your seat without any distortion, even when you crank up the volume.

How good is it?

This is one of many systems we’ve tested ourselves, and we can’t believe how good the sound quality is. This system completely transforms the movie-watching experience, making it more immersive than you can even imagine. We’ve tested plenty of other surround sound systems, but we haven’t come across anything that compares to this system unless you’re willing to spend thousands of dollars. And if you have a soundbar in your home theater or living room right now and you’re wondering whether true surround sound is worth it, trust us… it’s worth it.

The Enclave CineHome II system is worth every penny and then some at its regular price of $1,100. Grab one right now while it’s on sale at Amazon for Black Friday 2021, however, and you’ll only pay $998.98. This is by far our favorite Black Friday surround sound deal!

