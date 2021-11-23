Black Friday Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to any car for $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is going all out this year during Black Friday 2021. That’s especially true when it comes to the company’s own devices. From Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets to Kindle eReaders, it’s all on sale at the best prices of the year. But if you really want to see an incredible bargain, you should definitely check out Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Auto deal for 2021.

Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. There are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you. The problem for so many people, however, is what happens when they leave the house. They lose access to all their Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore. That ends today, however, thanks to an Amazon Echo Auto deal ahead of Black Friday. You’d have to be crazy to pass it up.

The sale gets you one of Amazon’s best Alexa devices ever for just $14.99, which is insane. Plus, if you want, you can get 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with it for the same $14.99!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday Echo Auto deal 2021

It should go without saying that Amazon is well aware of Alexa’s old limitations. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go. Of note, Echo Buds happen to be on sale at the lowest price ever right now — just $69.99. Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $159 thanks to a massive discount… and Echo Buds are still $120 cheaper than that!

Then there’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. Right now, Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Auto deal slashes it to a new all-time low price of just $14.99!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days. I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Take Alexa anywhere

I really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore.

It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale right now for just $14.99 instead of $50 if you get one before this deal ends. That’s a gigantic 70% discount and it’s the lowest price of all time. Or, if you want an even crazier deal, you can get an Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $14.99. That’s a $98 value, so you’re getting a staggering 85% discount!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto fast facts

Amazon’s Echo Auto is a must-have device for anyone who uses Alexa. You need one in your car. Period. So why not get yourself an Echo Auto or two while it’s down to the lowest price ever? Having hands-free Alexa in your car is a total game-changer. That makes this one of the best Alexa devices ever, hands down. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Here are the key takeaways you should keep in mind:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving

Examples include playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.