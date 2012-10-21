When a product receives the “Amazon’s Choice” designation, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s a high-quality product. That’s definitely the case with the YI Discovery 4K Action Camera, and incredibly compact 4K …
Cameras
There’s a new version of the camera connects to your phone wirelessly to see almost anywhere
The BGR Deals team covers a ton of great gadgets, but there are a handful we keep coming back to because they’re so popular with our readers. Up near the top of the …
This best-selling 4K action cam comes with 15 accessories and an extra battery for just $50
Considering how expensive action cameras from GoPro are, it’s understandable if you’re under the misconception that lower-priced cameras offer poor quality. We can assure you that’s not always the case, however. When you …
Amazon’s sale makes now the perfect time to add more Arlo and Arlo Pro cameras to your setup
You already have a Netgear Arlo system at home, so you know they’re the best wire-free home security cameras on the planet. We don’t have to go over all of the great features …
Yi’s popular 4K action cam is only $48 on Amazon with this special code
If you’re looking for a great 4K action cam that’s remarkably compact but still manages to shoot stunning ultra HD video, look no further. The popular Yi Discovery 4K Action Camera is on …
Lynx is a $55 home security cam with the same key feature as the $300 Nest Cam IQ
Don’t get us wrong, we absolutely love the Nest Cam IQ despite its sky-high $300 price point. The camera’s flagship feature uses facial recognition to identify whether or not a person in your …
The $26 security camera that gives you 14 days of free cloud storage is back in stock on Amazon
Last week, the Wyze Labs WyzeCam Smart Home Security Camera was finally back in stock on Amazon, so we told our readers about it like we always do. Soon after that, it sold …
Arlo Pro cameras just dropped to their lowest price in a year on Amazon
Everyone knows that Netgear’s Arlo Pro home security camera system is by far the best wireless camera system on the market. Everyone also knows that these awesome cameras come with a pretty steep …
$50 4K action cam with 15 accessories is a much better deal than GoPro’s $400 Hero6
The new GoPro Hero6 Black is a pretty awesome action camera… if you’re a professional or you’ve got $400 burning a hole in your pocket. If you’re looking for a good 4K action …
The hottest iPhone and Android accessory we’ve covered in 2018 so far is only $37 on Amazon
Thousands and thousands of our readers have picked up a Depstech WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera based on our coverage, making it the most popular smartphone accessory we’ve covered so far in 2018. This …
Amazon sale slashes a popular waterproof 4K action cam to just $50
The Aukey 4K Waterproof Action Camera is a pretty tremendous value at $70, especially considering how expensive some action cameras can be. Heck, GoPro’s new HERO6 Black costs $400. The Aukey model captures …
The $26 home security cam with 14 days of free cloud storage somehow isn’t sold out yet
Bargain hunters, consider this your last heads up. On Tuesday we told you that the beloved Wyze Labs 1080p HD Wireless Smart Home Camera was back in stock on Amazon after having shown …
The $26 home security cam that keeps selling out when we cover it is back on Amazon
Bargain hunters, this is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. The Wyze Labs 1080p HD Wireless Smart Home Camera sells out on Amazon each and every time we cover …