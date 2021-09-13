Best Smart Security Cameras in 2021: Protect your home

Wireless home security cameras make up one of the most popular segments of the smart home market, and it’s easy to see why. These awesome devices let you see exactly what’s going on in and around your home at any time, from anywhere in the world. They can even alert you when there’s movement in certain areas and automatically capture video. You can sync these up with your other smart home devices to show you what’s happening.

Because home security cameras are popular, there are so many options out there. It can be difficult to figure out which one is right for you. That’s why we’re here. We have hand selected five of our favorite home security cameras to give you an idea of the top choices. Here are our picks for the best smart security cameras.

Best entry-level camera: WYZE Cam v3

Pros: No subscription required, can be used indoors or outdoors

Cons: Has to be plugged in

The original WYZE Cam was nothing short of a game-changer in the home security camera market. But the WYZE Cam v3 is even better. It offers the same great features as much more expensive models, but for a small fraction of the price. This has 14 days of recordings stored in the WYZE Cam app. You’ll be able to record night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor works in 25x darker environments.

There is no subscription required, saving you additional fees. This is one of the best smart security cameras because it has both motion and sound detection and can send alerts straight to your phone. It will continuously record for 24 hours a day. It is also IP65 weather resistant, so you can keep it in the rain.

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W… Price: $35.44 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best wire-free camera: Blink Outdoor

Pros: Two-year battery life, infrared night vision

Cons: Stores locally on a flash drive that you have to provide

Wireless security cameras are terrific because they’re easy to set up, but wire-free cameras take that convenience to the next level. Since they’re powered by batteries, they don’t need to be plugged into a wall. Most battery-powered cameras last just a few months before needing to be recharged, but cameras in the Blink Outdoor lasts for a class-leading 2 years before it needs new batteries. You can set this up in minutes.

This will store clips and photos in the cloud with a Blink Subscription Plan. You’ll get motion detection alerts on your phone and you can customize them. This features two-way audio as well, used through the Blink Home Monitor app. You can also use Alexa to control it with your voice.

Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion d… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best smart security cameras for panning: YI Smart Dome Security Camera X

Pros: 340° rotation and 95° tilt, Wide Dynamic Range capabilities

Cons: Privacy concerns

The YI Smart Dome Security Camera X lets you see all around you. This will give you important alerts and helps you differentiate between humans and pets. This has a 340° rotation and 95° tilt, allowing you to see more of what’s going on. This has a unique eyelid design that lets the lens disappear into the casing when it is turned off. There is also a privacy mode that compresses up to six hours of footage into five to 30 second clips.

Auto-Cruise mode continually surveys the area and you can pick between eight locations. This works with Alexa and Google for voice commands. There is a two-way audio feature. The Wide Dynamic Range has you covered in situations where the lighting changes. You can store clips on the cloud or with an SD card that you provide.

YI Smart Dome Security Camera X, AI-Powered 1080p WiFi IP Home Surveillance System with 24/7 Em… Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best smart security cameras pack: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – 3 Pack

Pros: No hub required, all kinds of notifications

Cons: Charging them can be an issue

Set up more of your cameras to cover more ground with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – 3 Pack. These can be connected directly to Wi-Fi. The wire-free setup delivers increased installation flexibility. This will record video in 1080p for a clear picture, no matter the time of day. The two-way audio is also fast.

This comes with three cameras, allowing you to strategically place them around your home. The cameras can see faces or license plates in full color, day or night. You’ll get notifications about people, vehicles, packages, or more. There are also local storage options.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera - 3 Pack - Wireless Security, 1080p Video, Color Night Vision,… Price: $349.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best indoor security camera: Google Nest Cam Indoor

Pros: Privacy and security for your feed, three-hour snapshot history

Cons: Subscription required,

The Google Nest Cam Indoor keeps an eye on your rooms. This gives you a 24/7 live stream in full 1080p HD. It connects to your Wi-Fi and lets you send clips to your family and friends. The night vision features eight high-powered infrared LEDs for clear video. There are mobile alerts and notifications that let you know as soon as activity is spotted.

This works with a free trial of Nest Aware for 30 days and then you can pay $6 per month for a storage subscription. The two-way audio works well. You can also set this up with no problem. It can be mounted and there is flexibility where you do so. The Nest app allows you to communicate with those who are in the view of the camera.