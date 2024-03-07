I was so excited the day I got my driver’s license as a kid. The first thing I did was pick up a couple of friends and drive to downtown Manhattan from where we lived in Northern NJ. It was so freeing not to have to deal with NJ Transit buses and city subways. Then, when I finally found a parking spot and stepped out of my car, I immediately dropped my car keys right through a sewer grate. Yeah, it sucked.

It took us hours to fish them out of there, and it totally ruined our plans for the day. Meanwhile, if I had something like the Depstech DS630 borescope camera and Depstech’s optional hook accessory, I would’ve gotten my keys back within minutes.

If you’re wondering how we finally got my car keys back, I’ll tell you that it wasn’t easy. It involved buying a long pole and some duct tape from a hardware store, and an unbent clothes hanger that we borrowed from a very friendly homeless gentleman. And yes, we definitely bought him a big lunch when we returned the hanger.

In hindsight, it was a nice bonding moment and a funny memory that we all share. At the time, however, it was annoying and stressful. I learned something that day about being prepared though, and now I always have a borescope with me in my trunk. You just never know when you might need to fish something out of a sewer.

Of course, borescopes are good for much more than scooping up lost items. These nifty little snake cameras are used by all sorts of professionals. Borescopes let you see inside almost anything, and I’ve been obsessed with them for years. They come in handy so much more often than you’d think, and that’s especially true with the new Depstech DS630 borescope camera that Depstech recently sent me to try.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is my favorite borescope ever.

First of all, the DS630 has a large, bright display that measures 5 inches diagonally. The high resolution makes it crystal clear while you snake the 5-foot semi-rigid camera into anything you want. Even in the darkest spaces, you’ll see nice clear 1080p video on your display. You can also snap photos along the way if you want.

My favorite thing about this particular model is the two-way articulating tip. If you’ve used other borescopes, you know that it can be tricky in some tight spaces to aim the camera where it needs to see. With the DS630, there’s a dial on the handle that you can spin to rotate the camera tip up to 180 degrees in either direction.

You can check out how it works in this video:

If you’re an auto mechanic, a plumber, or another type of professional with a need for a borescope, the Depstech DS630 is something you should definitely consider — especially while it’s on sale with a huge $100 discount.

For everyone else, you should think about having one to put in your toolbox. Or, if you’re like me and you always want to be prepared, you can keep one ion your car trunk so it’s on hand whenever you might need it.

Also of note, there’s a similar Depstech model called the DS520 that’s on sale for way less money today. It doesn’t have two-way articulation like the DS630, but it’s much cheaper, and it has a longer 16.5-foot camera.

This is actually the very same model I keep with me in my car, and I love it.