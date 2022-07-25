Save on home security with a Ring Stick Up Cam sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Upgrading your home security is imperative if you want to feel safe. You may not think about your home security until it’s too late, unfortunately. Keeping yourself and your family safe should be at the top of your list. There are plenty of ways to do so and utilizing cameras around your home is a good option. The Ring Stick Up Cam is one that is versatile and, right now, is discounted.

You can get Ring Stick Up Cam deals at Amazon right now to better prep your house. There are also deals on spotlight cameras such as the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. That’s down to only $88.99 if you hurry.

But the Ring Stick Up Cams are down to even more. While they are certified refurbished models, they are still ideal to use in your home. Plus, there are so many different places you can put one. Here is more information on a Ring Stick Up Cam.

More on a Ring Stick Up Cam

Building up the security in your home is smart as is choosing the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In option. This is a great choice for indoors or outdoors. You can place it on a flat surface or mount it to a wall.

You can also choose to mount it on the ceiling if you purchase the mount for it separately. But this allows you to see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. There are privacy features that keep your home secure. You can choose customizable privacy zones that the camera won’t monitor. There is also audio privacy, allowing you to pick what it hears.

Through the Ring app, you can check the Live View at any time to see what’s going on. Also, this requires an outlet to plug into. Once you connect it to Wi-Fi, you’re good to go.

This also pairs with Alexa to give you more ways to command it. As mentioned, it is certified refurbished, meaning it works like new and it has a limited warranty, even if it has a scratch or two on it.

Normally, the plug-in cam is $90 and worth it. But right now, you can snag the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug In for just $69.99.

Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In HD security camera with two-way talk Price:$69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Battery-powered instead

If you don’t want one that has to be plugged in, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery works just as well. It also is certified refurbished and works just like new. This can be mounted or placed on a flat surface either inside or outside.

It syncs up with other cameras, allowing you to place multiple around your home to monitor the entire premises. But, if you want privacy, you can also customize the privacy zones.

This is powered by a battery, so it doesn’t need to be near an outlet to work. The battery pack just needs to be inserted. It should last multiple weeks before it’s in need of a charge.

This is also down $20 to $69.99 for today.

Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with custom privacy controls Price:$69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Protect Plan

In order to get the most out of your cameras, you should consider the Ring Protect Plan. For $3.99 per month per device, it will record all of your videos and allow you to review them for up to 60 days. You can then share the videos or photos you take from the Ring app.

You can also choose $10 per month for a household to cover multiple Ring devices. It saves videos from your cameras so you can show them.

