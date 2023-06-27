Insta360 GO 3 Action Camera Review

GO 3 Action Camera Rating: 5 Stars A tiny, portable marvel for video recording, editing, and sharing Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Feature-packed

Feature-packed Portable

Portable Great mounting options

Great mounting options Incredible battery life

Incredible battery life Love the Action Pod Cons Unit can get hot (doesn’t affect performance)

Unit can get hot (doesn’t affect performance) Requires the Action Pod to connect to app Buy From List Price Sale Price Insta360 $379.99 $379.99 See It

Insta360 has been pushing the action camera space forward for a while, making a big splash with the company’s 360 cameras, action cameras, and gimbals. The newest release, the GO 3, pushes it even further with a potent, but tiny, new model.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Here’s how Insta360 is positioning the new GO 3:

✅ Everyday hobbyists: GO 3 makes it fun and easy to capture and share memorable moments. From parents to outdoor enthusiasts, anyone can capture family memories, pet videos, travels, vlogs, and sports including biking, running, hiking, and more.

✅ Video creators & action sports enthusiasts: GO 3 is a versatile sidekick for capturing unique perspectives without adding extra weight to your gear bag.

Hardware

Measuring even smaller than your thumb and weighing only 1.2oz, the GO 3 is ultra portable to take or use anywhere. I have not used a lot of action cameras or devices previously — no GoPro or DJI action — so I went into this review from the perspective of someone who is seeing and experiencing this kind of product for the first time. I have used the Insta360 app before with the Insta360 Flow, so it’s nice that the same app is what you connect and control the GO 3 with.

Featuring a magnetic body, you really can mount this camera anywhere offering unbelievable angles and creative flexibility. I have used the included magnetic mount attachments to put the action camera on my kid while we’re riding electric scooters, on the brim of my hat while we were on a safari tour of a local zoo, and on a shirt for a splash pad excursion.

In addition to the included and flexible mounts, more impressively, the GO 3 also comes with what is called the Action Pod, a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen that charges the unit and also lets you control it without the need of a smartphone.

The screen can be used to control the camera and preview shots remotely, a feature that turns out to be extremely useful for any hard-to-reach camera positions. Additionally, it extends the camera’s battery life to up to a whopping 170 minutes, allowing for extended shooting periods. The Pod, in addition to the camera, is compatible with all magnetic mounts for quick setup. I frequently would film without the Pod, stick the GO 3 in it to charge and review some of the content, and start filming more.

Basically similar to how I charge and use AirPods with the charging case.

Aperture F2.2 35mm Equivalent Focal Length 11.24mm Photo Resolution 2560×1440 (16:9)2560×2560 (1:1)1440×2560 (9:16)2936×1088 (2.7:1) Video Resolution Video2.7K: 2720×1536@24/25/30fps1440P: 2560×1440@24/25/30/50fps1080P: 1920×1080@24/25/30/50fps FreeFrame Video1440P: 2560×1440@24/25/30/50fps1080P: 1920×1080@24/25/30/50fps Timelapse1440P: 2560×1440@30fps TimeShift1440P: 2560×1440@30fps Slow Motion1080P: 1920×1080@120fps Pre-Recording2.7K：2720×1536@24/25/30fps1440P: 2560×1440@24/25/30/50fps1080P: 1920×1080@24/25/30/50fps Loop Recording2.7K：2720×1536@24/25/30fps1440P: 2560×1440@24/25/30/50fps1080P: 1920×1080@24/25/30/50fps Photo Format INSP (can be exported via App or Studio)DNG (can be exported via App or Studio) Video Format MP4 Photo Modes Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Starlapse Video Modes Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording Color Profiles Standard, Vivid, Flat Weight GO 3: 35.5g (1.25oz)Action Pod: 96.3g (3.40oz) Dimensions (W x H x D) GO 3: 25.6×54.4×23.2 mm (1.0×2.1×0.9in)

Action Pod:Screen Folded: 63.5×47.6×29.5mm (2.5×1.9×1.2in)Screen Unfolded: 63.5×86.6×29.9mm (2.5×3.4×1.2in) Color White Video Coding H.264 Max. Video Bitrate 80Mbps Gyroscope 6-axis gyroscope Exposure Value ±4EV ISO Range 100-3200 Shutter Speed Photo: 1/8000 – 120sVideo: 1/8000 – to the limit of frames per second White Balance Auto, 2700K, 4000K, 5000K, 6500K, 7500K Audio Modes Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus Audio Format 48Khz, 24bits, AAC Bluetooth BLE 5.0 Wi-Fi 5GHz802.11a/n/ac USB Type-C Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Battery Capacity GO 3: 310mAhAction Pod: 1270mAh Charging Method GO 3: Action PodAction Pod: Type-C Charging Time GO 3: 23 mins to 80% | 35 mins to 100%Action Pod: 47 mins to 80% | 65 mins to 100% Run Time GO 3: 45 minsGO 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins* Measured in lab conditions at 1080P@30fps Use Environment GO 3: -4°F to 104°F (-20℃ to 40℃)Action Pod: -4°F to 104°F (-20℃ to 40℃)

Accessories

Included magnetic accessories in the box are a:

Magnet Pendant: A circular magnet that can be worn around the neck and sits beneath clothing, allowing GO 3 to be seamlessly worn on the chest for first-person POV filming.

Easy Clip: An accessory designed for hats, snugly fitting GO 3 above the head for a hands-free, high-angle shot.

Pivot Stand: A reusable sticky mount with an adjustable design that allows for tricky angles to be shot with ease. Completely redesigned, the stand also unscrews to reveal a 1/4” mounting point for attaching to a selfie stick or tripod.

As far as the technical specs, the GO 3 supports up to 2.7K video capture, no limitation on clip length, and a 310mAh battery capacity. The built-in dual microphones offer clear and crisp audio quality without lots of wind noise.

Since Insta360 is known for action cameras and devices, the stabilization and gimbal-like features offered on here called FlowState Stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock are very compelling and offer great, smooth, video capture. The unit is also IPX8 waterproof-rated for up to 16ft, so no issue with those river waterfall jumps or surfing Reels.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Software

When you’re recording on the unit, you can choose between Pre-recording, Loop Recording, and Timed Capture modes, and Voice Control 2.0 gives a hands-free control option over the camera, another improvement that sets it apart from its competitors pretty clearly.

The power of the GO 3 doesn’t stop at the camera. The camera integrates seamlessly with the Insta360 app that I mentioned, providing a ton of editing tools that make sharing your captured video very easy. The AI-powered editing features and creative modes like TimeShift, PureShot HDR, and more make it almost effortless to get good quality edits and footage regularly.

As far as the storage options, the Insta360 GO 3 comes in three models starting at 32GB, to 64GB, and topping out at 128GB, priced at $379.99, $399.99, and $429.99 respectively.

Included in the package is the Action Pod, a Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and a Lens Guard for the camera.

FreeFrame Mode enables you to modify the aspect ratio of your footage after shooting, so you can edit the same clip for a 9:16 Instagram Reel as a 16:9 YouTube video. Where other action cameras force the user to pre-select the aspect ratio before shooting and only save the content within that aspect ratio, GO 3 saves all the content for sharing in any aspect ratio, offering unmatched flexibility.



Insta360’s infamous features automatically curate your best clips and edit them into custom reels. The app’s intelligent features and user-friendly interface allow you to focus on your creativity while the technology handles the rest.



There’s also a whole host of creative modes to create inspiring content. TimeShift for hyperlapse montages, AI-powered PureShot HDR for photos with enhanced dynamic range, slow motion up to 120fps and stunning timelapses are all possible with GO 3.



Conclusion

I had a lot of fun using, recording, and sharing footage from the GO 3, and it unlocked a crazy amount of creativity based on how capable, portable and innovative the device and included mounting options are.

Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or just a casual user who wants to share snippets of your content, Insta360’s GO 3 is an easy choice, especially at only around $400 for the package.