Adobe adds Pixel 8 RAW support to Photoshop and other apps

Adobe has just added support for Pixel 8 RAW to its editing apps. While it might not sound like a huge deal in and of itself, this move will actually open the door for more photographers to take full advantage of the Pixel 8’s RAW photo system.

For photographers, RAW is the best way to capture images. When capturing images in RAW format, the photos are captured using the most data available within the image. This allows more options for fine-tuning, allowing you to create one-of-a-kind photography edits. Unfortunately, when the latest Pixel launched, Adobe didn’t support its RAW format.

However, Adobe is adding official support for Pixel 8 RAW to its various apps, including Photoshop. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can now utilize photos captured in RAW on the devices and edit them in all of Adobe’s applications, allowing for more compatibility across Lightroom and Photoshop.

Google Pixel 8 Display Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Each of the cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro is also able to take photos in its own RAW profile, including the Pixel 8 Pro’s telephoto lens. Adobe has also ensured that each of these profiles is supported fully in its various programs, so you can take RAW photos on the Pixel 8 Pro and then edit them no matter which camera you use.

In order to take advantage of Pixel 8 RAW support in Adobe programs, you’ll need to make sure you’re using version 16.0.1 of the Camera Raw Plug-in in Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop. Once installed, you’ll then be able to import images captured in RAW format on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and then edit them to your heart’s content.

It’s a nice update that will no doubt help make the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro even more enticing for photographers who might have been thinking about making the jump.