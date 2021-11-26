These are the best Black Friday deals everyone is buying in 2021

Black Friday 2021 is packed full of more popular products than ever before. But with all those great bargains out there, how can you tell which are the best-selling Black Friday deals of 2021?

Don’t worry, bargain hunters. We’ve got you covered. In this mega-roundup, we’ve put together all the very best Black Friday sales of the year. How do we know they’re the best? Well, the answer is simple: you told us!

The products we listed in this article are the best-selling Black Friday deals among our readers. And needless to say, you’ll find some truly incredible bargains included here. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 7 to 4K TVs, laptops, air fryers, Instant Pots and so much more. The only thing to keep in mind is that all of these popular products are at risk of selling out. As a matter of fact, a few of them already have sold out. That’s why you should hurry and take advantage of these great deals before they disappear.

Free money for Black Friday

Free money never goes out of style. And Amazon is running three different promotions that get you free Amazon Gift Cards or free Amazon credit.

Buy a $50 gift card, get $10

First, there’s a great promo that gets you a $10 credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card. And you can send the digital gift card to yourself, so you’re not spending a penny!

Head over to the Amazon Gift Card page and choose an amount of $50 or more. When you go to pay for your order, enter the coupon code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. When you do, you’ll see a confirmation that the promotion worked. Then, you’ll have an extra $10 Amazon credit added to your account within two days.

Amazon’s terms and conditions page for this promotion is right here. But we’ll save you the suspense and highlight the biggest caveat with this promo. In order to be eligible for this Amazon gift card promotion, it needs to be your first time buying one on Amazon’s website.

Reload $100, get $12

Whether or not you’re eligible for the promo above, there’s actually another great Amazon promotion running right now that you can try.

Have you ever heard of Amazon Reload? If not, that’s actually a good thing. It means you’re definitely eligible for an awesome Amazon gift card promotion that gets you a $12 credit for free! First-time reloaders can use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more and get an extra $12 Amazon credit for free.

As always, not everyone is eligible for this promotion. Just visit Amazon’s terms and conditions page for the Reload promo. If you see a message that says “Sorry, you are not eligible for this promotion,” you’re out of luck. That means you’ve used Amazon Reload at some point in the past. But if you see Amazon’s terms and conditions instead, you’re good to go.

Get paid $5 to stream a movie

Last but not least, Amazon has a great promotion that pays you to stream. Amazon is offering a special limited-time promotion to Prime subscribers. If you’re an “eligible customer” (again, there’s no clarification as far as what that means), Amazon will give you a $5 credit for streaming something using Prime Video. All you have to do is visit the promo page, click the banner at the top, and stream a video.

Terms and conditions are located at the bottom of the page, but this one is a no-brainer. Just go stream a movie or an episode of your favorite show, and you’ll get paid $5!

Best-selling Black Friday Apple deals

Apple products are always among the best-selling Black Friday deals each year. And 2021 is no different.

The big news here is that AirPods Pro with MagSafe with active noise cancellation are down to $169.99 instead of $249. That’s less than Apple used to charge for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case! Also of note, AirPods 3 are on sale at a discount for the first time ever and they’re down to only $149.99!

Other best-selling Black Friday Apple deals include the Apple Watch SE, the brand new Apple Watch Series 7, and the Apple iPad Air.

Best-selling Black Friday Samsung deals

It goes without saying that plenty of Samsung products are among the best-selling Black Friday deals of 2021. From smartphones and laptops to 4K TVs and more, Samsung covers all the bases!

Here are some of Samsung’s best deals of Black Friday 2021:

Black Friday HEPA air purifier deals

Anyone out there looking for the very best of the best will undoubtedly know the brand Coway. It’s one of the hottest air purifier makers out there. What’s more, Coway has some of the best-selling Black Friday air purifier deals of 2021.

Among all the Coway deals, we have two favorites.

First, the Coway Airmega 400S smart air purifier is one of the best models out there. It covers a massive amount of space — 1,560 square feet — and it’s app-enabled. That means in addition to being a phenomenal HEPA air purifier, it also connects to your iPhone or Android!

This model retails for $550 but it’s down to an all-time low price for Black Friday 2021.

Looking for something from Coway that’s a bit more affordable? Check out the Coway Airmega 250 air purifier, which covers up to 930 square feet.

If you want to spend a bit less but still get an excellent air purifier, check out the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier.

Best-selling Black Friday Fire TV deals

When it comes to best-selling Black Friday deals, there’s almost nothing as popular as Fire TV Sticks.

To start things off, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. Truth be told, however, we would recommend going with the Fire TV Stick instead right now. Why, you ask? Because it’s on sale for $19.99, which is only $2 more than the Lite version!

Those deals are great, but we think you should upgrade to 4K. The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now for just $24.99, matching an all-time low price. If you want 4K and HDR, there’s really no reason to look elsewhere… unless you also want Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, then definitely snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It’s discounted for the first time ever right now.

HDTVs and 4K Fire TVs

As we mentioned earlier, Black Friday Fire TV deals in 2021 start at just $99.99. For that tiny sum, you can pick up an Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV. It’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site. That’s probably because it’s perfect for kitchens, guest bedrooms, or any other small space.

If you want something bigger, however, there are some seriously impressive deals right now.

Best-selling Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

Amazon has crazy Echo deals running right now. Several of them are best-selling Black Friday deals in 2021!

First up, the Echo Dot 3rd gen is on sale at an all-time low price of just $19.99. And this model also comes with a free Sengled LED smart bulb! You can also get the Echo 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle for $59.99.

The Echo Show 5 is down to $44.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $5 more. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $59.99!

Best-selling Black Friday air fryer deals

Is it possible to back a best-selling Black Friday deals roundup without air fryers? Definitely not!

First up, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately. Prices start at just $69.95 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $100. Upgrade to the Instant Vortex Plus for $89.95 instead of $120, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart model on sale with a deep discount.

Ninja air fryers are nearly as popular as Instant models. And there are plenty of great Ninja air fryer deals available right now.

The best-selling model is the Ninja Air Fryer XL AF150. This air fryer has 5.5 quarts of space and all the features you might want. It retails for $150, but it’s only $99.99 for Black Friday 2021.

And last but not least, the mother lode. The Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 with a built-in air fryer is a fantastic $250 multi-cooker. It has much more capacity and so many more features than the older OS302. And if you hurry, you can snag this amazing 9-in-1 Ninja air fryer oven and multi-cooker for just $139.99 instead of $250!

Best-selling Black Friday Instant Pot deals

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $120, but it’s down to just $59 right now. At that price, it’s obviously one of the best-selling Black Friday deals of the year!

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart for just $79.95.

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Black Friday Instant Pot deals available right now!

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $119.95, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer! The smaller Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart is down to $99.95 instead of $130.

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $250, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Black Friday deal.

Best-selling gaming deals

This one is a best-selling Black Friday deal every year: PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon! In fact, the current sale price for 12-month membership digital codes beats the awesome sales from last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Last year, PlayStation Plus codes were on sale for $45 if you wanted a 12-month membership. That’s a big discount from the normal price of $60. But this year, Amazon has outdone itself. Hurry and you can snag PS Plus 12-month codes for just $39.99 each!

For Nintendo Switch fans, there are a bunch of games on sale for $39 or less. These are all sellout risks, so you’d better hurry and check out those deals.

Also, every single Switch owner out there should take advantage of the Black Friday deal that gets you a SanDisk 128GB MicroSD with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for under $40. That’s crazy!

On top of that, $45 Nintendo eShop gift cards are on sale right now for just $45 each. That means you get $5 of free money!

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!