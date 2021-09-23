5 Best Razors for Women in 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Get the look and feel of smooth skin without a trip to the salon with the help of these razors, designed specifically for women. Get rid of unwanted body hair and feel comfortable any time of year while avoiding nicks and cuts. While many women prefer the use of men’s razors for body grooming, women’s razors are specifically engineered to target areas like legs or underarms for closer shaving. Whether you have sensitive skin or opt for an electric razor, check out the options of the best razors for women we have highlighted so you can confidently show off your natural skin.

Best women’s razor for sensitive skin: Gillette Venus Sensitive

Guaranteed to leave no irritation, Gillette Venus Sensitive women’s disposable razors protect anyone from unwanted redness. Tested by dermatologists, it has a built-in SkinElixir lubrication strip that offers an extra layer so you won’t cut yourself or suffer razor burn. The blades are designed to hug curves, providing a close shave. It has a pivoting, round head that moves with each stroke. The package comes with six razors, ending the need to change blades. Perfect for all kinds of shaving, it’s also light and can be stored in any cabinet or shower.

Key Features:

Comes with six razors

Built-in SkinElixir lubrication strip

Tested by dermatologists

Best electric razors for women: Panasonic ES2207P Electric Shaver for Women

The Panasonic ES2207P Electric Shaver for Women has three blades and is designed to be used with wet or dry shaves. The blades are stainless steel and hypoallergenic, plus, it has a pop-up trimmer for additional usage. It glides effortlessly over legs or arms, allowing you to trace any area with minimal effort. The cordless razor is gentle on the skin to help avoid irritation. The entire shaver is easily washable by just running it under water. It can be recharged in 12 hours for 20 minutes of continuous use. Very light and compact, it’s also perfect for travel.

Key Features:

Glides effortlessly over legs or arms

Recharge it in 12 hours

Easily washable

Best changeable razor for women: Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Skin Razor for Women

The Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Skin Razor for Women has a hypoallergenic, moisturizing serum infused with shea butter that helps eliminate redness and irritation. Each razor has five curve-sensing blades with skin guards that guide along your body to provide superior coverage. The soft rubber handle is easy to hold and is very lightweight. The blade size is just right for tough-to-reach areas. This pack of razors for women comes with two razor blade refills, so if your blade starts to dull, you can easily swap it out. It is also designed to keep the blade out of the water when stored flat in the shower.

Key Features:

Five curve-sensing blades

Just right for tough-to-reach areas

infused with shea butter to eliminate redness

Best for travel: joy Women’s Razor

For those who are rushing and trying to get in a quick workout before work, having the joy Women’s Razor is a smart investment. That’s because this comes with a handle and four blade refills. This is great to keep in a travel case or gym bag, so you aren’t without one. The best part of the handle is that it is made in a non-slip design. You won’t be dropping it on questionable locker room shower floors. The blades have five blades, which will help with the comfort of the shave. There is a Lubrastrip to help avoid irritation during a shave. The handle is available in teal or pink.

Key Features:

Non-slip handle design

Four blade refills

Lubrastrip to help avoid irritation during a shave

Best disposable razor: BIC Silky Touch Women’s Twin Blade Disposable Razor

Shaving on the go can be difficult. If you need something fast that doesn’t need much care, choose BIC Silky Touch Women’s Twin Blade Disposable Razor. Each one has two blades on it for a smooth shave. This has a slim head and a long, tapered handle for added control. This has 40 in a pack but also comes in other amounts. You can snap a cover on one and toss it in a bag for emergency use. There are four translucent colors that they come in. Each one is disposable, so you can use it and then toss it out.

Key Features:

40 in a pack

Snap a cover on one and bring it with you

Each one has two blades

