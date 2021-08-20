5 Best Men’s Watches 2021: Citizen, Timex, more

Despite living in the digital age — where the time is readily available on every laptop, smartphone, and tablet in the world — the need for a solid watch, perhaps unsurprisingly, hasn’t been diminished. Sure, a watch is probably the last thing you’ll use to check the time, but they’re still a staple of fashion for both men and women everywhere. But for some men, finding the right watch isn’t always so cut and dry. Well, that’s what we’re here for. We’ll go through some of the best men’s watches you can get with a simple search, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t need an expensive Rolex to be fashionable. Although, that might help…

Our pick for one of the best men’s watches for style

If you’re looking for a name brand watch that checks all the boxes both in terms of style and function, the Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Quartz Men’s Watch is certainly an enticing option. This is an atomic timekeeping device that has the technology for synchronized time adjustment. It will do so in 43 world cities. This keeps a perpetual calendar, so you don’t have to. Made from super titanium with silver tones, it has a one-second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes. This is powered by light, using Eco-Drive technology, so you’ll never have to replace the battery. It comes with a five-year, limited manufacturer’s warranty. This has an alarm, power reserve indicator, and shows you the date.

Key Features:

Made from super titanium with silver tones

Alarm, power reserve indicator

Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology

Head out on a hike with this best men’s watch

For those who prefer something more sporty, you can’t go wrong with a Timex Ironman Classic 30 Full-Size Watch. Timex remains a staple of watches to this day and this timeless piece is no exception. The imported watch contains a built-in sports setting with 30-lap memory, a countdown timer and alarm, Indiglo light-up watch dial for the dark, and a resin strap with buckle closure for protection. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 330 ft, making it ideal for underwater sports like snorkeling and swimming. Don’t press your luck with diving, though. There are multiple colors you can pick from as well, so you can find the one that works best for you. It has a 100-hour chronograph also.

Key Features:

30-lap memory

Countdown timer

Indiglo light-up watch dial for the dark

A profile that is slim and sleek

The Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is sharp to look at. This is imported and delivers on luxurious style with a splash of modern trends. This features a 44mm case with 22mm band width. It is made with scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass and has Quartz movement with a three-hand analog display. The round, stainless steel case has a black dial with a black, stainless steel bracelet with a deployant closure. You don’t have to worry about it getting wet up to 50m and, in general, short periods of recreational swimming are fine. This comes in other styles and colors if you don’t love this particular one.

Key Features:

Made with scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass

Quartz movement with a three-hand analog display

Deployant closure

Men’s smart watches are a must in everyday life

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest Apple Watch. The deep navy blue band and blue aluminum case are sharp to look at and will fit in with almost anything you wear. But you can also get many different bands to fit it. You’ll be able to take calls and answer texts from your watch with a GPS watch and data plan. This will measure blood oxygen levels. You can check your heart rhythm with the new ECG app. It also has an Always-On retina display that is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. The high level technology comes with 5GHz with Wi-Fi and a U1 Ultra Wideband chip. You can track your daily activity through Apple Fitness.

Key Features:

U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Check your heart rhythm

Can answer calls and texts

Save some money with this watch

For an inexpensive timepiece you can still wear out on the weekend, you can’t go wrong with the Timex Men’s Weekender 40mm Watch. This stylish watch has the look of an expensive watch, but for a fraction of the price. Between the silver-tone 40mm case, genuine leather strap, and round cream dial, you won’t be displeased once you slip this onto your wrist. Like other Timex watches, the Weekender is waterproof, but only up to 100 feet, so no swimming or diving, but splashes, a quick dish wash, or any relatively short immersion won’t be an issue.

Key Features:

40mm case

Genuine leather strap

Round cream dial

