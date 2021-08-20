5 Best Body Trimmers for Men: Braun, Philips Norelco, more

Body hair is a part of life. Some people go through painstaking regiments to get rid of their body hair. For men, the word “waxing” isn’t something that immediately brings a lot of appeal. Most guys are just trying to find a balance when it comes to their body hair. You don’t want your chest hair to become unruly, a la Austin Powers. The next time you’re heading to the beach or the pool, you don’t want to be embarrassed by the amount of hair you have on your chest and back. That’s why you need a body hair trimmer. You’ll be able to take care of and tame certain areas of your body in no time. This also means you don’t have to visit the salon for a wax or, even scarier, try to wax your hair yourself. If you’re looking to find that balance of acceptable body hair, we’ve got you covered. We’ve hand selected our picks for the best body trimmers for men to help you in the battle against body hair. Let’s take a look.

This is a best body trimmers for men that can do more

Providing you with plenty of accessories to tackle any area of your body that you need to, the Braun Hair Clippers for Men has got you covered. This is a nine-in-one trimmer, allowing you to handle stubble, a short beard, a medium or a long one, body grooming all over, ear hair trimming or nose hair trimming. This kit comes with four combs for 13 precision settings, letting you tackle hair that’s between 0.5mm in length to 21mm. The sharp blades have a lifetime guarantee, so you’ll never have to deal with dulling. It automatically adapts to any voltage between 100V and 240V. It charges quickly and you’ll receive 60 minutes of continuous trimming from a full charge. This trimmer is 100% waterproof also.

Key Features:

Four comes for 13 precision settings

Blades have a lifetime guarantee

Charges quickly for 60 minutes of continuous trimming

This one of the best body trimmers for men helps you get to more hair

With a specific design to target harder to reach areas, the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer for Men is a solid choice. This features a V-shaped head that is contoured to targets areas such as your groin or glutes. The handle is slim and easy to hold, so you won’t have it slip out of your hand. This set has gentler and wider blades that are hypoallergenic for comfort. They are rounder and will cause minimal irritation when you’re taking care of your chest, underarms, back, legs, and more. It comes with two other attachments that serve the purpose of dealing with targeted lengths. This is all 100% washable, so you’ll be able to clean it up in seconds. You can safely use it inside or outside of the shower, as it is waterproof and cordless. Furthermore, the A/C charger stand is included for when it’s running low.

Key Features:

Gentler and wider blades

Causes minimal irritation

100% washable

Don’t charge your body trimmer that often

For a longer running time without having to charge it, you’ll have more freedom when using the Remington PG525 Head to Toe Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit. This gives you nine attachments to use to get your body trimming just the way you need it. You get a full size trimmer, foil shaver, vertical body hair trimmer, hair clipper comb with eight length settings, as well as three beard and stubble combs. You can use this for up to 70 minutes on a single charge, providing you with a lot of flexibility. The stainless steel surgical blades are self-sharpening, so they’ll last a long time. It also comes backed by a two-year limited warranty and you can rinse the attachments under the faucet to get them clean.

Key Features:

Backed by a two-year limited warranty

Can be used for up to 70 minutes on a single charge

Nine attachments included

Take care of your trimming in the shower

Allowing you to save time during your routine, you’ll be able to get some of your trimming done in the shower, thanks to the Philips Norelco BG1026/60 Bodygroom Series 1100 Showerproof Body Hair Trimmer. This version of the best body hair trimmers for men comes with a AA battery that will work for two months. It has a bi-directional trimmer that allows you to trim in both directions. There are integrated skin protector guards that will keep your skin safe while you trim. It is completely showerproof, so you can trim and then keep it in the shower with the shower cord. It comes with a 3mm comb that comfortably trims longer hair. This protects sensitive skin and sensitive areas.

Key Features:

Protects sensitive skin and sensitive areas

Integrated skin protector guards

Completely showerproof

Don’t spend too much

Ear and nose hair can be some of the most noticeable hairs that you may want to take care of. With the Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clippers, you’ll be able to take care of them while keeping some well-earned money in your wallet. Made from high quality stainless steel, this cordless ear and nose hair trimmer takes care of most of the hair on your face. It features a dual-edge spinning blades system with a protective cover. The inner 360-degree rotational design makes sure your hair won’t be pulled when it’s being trimmed. This also has a waterproof construction and is whisper quiet, so you won’t bother other people in your home when you’re using it. You can rely on a single AA battery for up to six months, even if you use this for five minutes daily. It’s a cost-effective option when it comes to hair trimming.

Key Features:

Inner 360-degree rotational design

Waterproof construction

Made from high quality stainless steel

