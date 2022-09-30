22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.

Everything leaving Netflix

Below, you’ll find a list of the TV shows and movies leaving the service through Friday, as the month draws to a close. For a comprehensive rundown on everything arriving on Netflix once October begins on Saturday, meanwhile, check out our rundown right here of the 145 brand-new titles that will be available to stream.

As for what’s leaving the streaming service on September 30, the departing content includes high-profile movies like the 2004 comedy Mean Girls, as well as classics like Dirty Harry, Full Metal Jacket, Dumb and Dumber, Seven, and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Over the weekend, we’ll be back with our usual coverage offering a look ahead at some of the biggest and most interesting new Netflix releases as October gets underway. For now, here’s what’s about to leave Netflix.

Leaving September 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

