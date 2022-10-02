Where to watch Halloween movies on streaming services in October 2022

October is here, which means Halloween is just around the corner. With so many streaming services now available, it’s easier than ever to stream your favorite spooky movies all month long. Most of the top streaming services put together Halloween hubs or movie collections to celebrate the occasion, and we rounded them all up for you below.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus might not be your top choice for R-rated horror, but there’s plenty of Halloween-themed content to watch on Disney’s streamer. Go to the Disney Plus app or DisneyPlus.com and you’ll find a “This is Halloween” collection on the front page. Here are some of the best selections that we wanted to highlight from the extensive list:

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Edward Scissorhands

Halloweentown

Toy Story of Terror!

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

James and the Giant Peach

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus, visit this page and follow the instructions.

HBO Max

HBO Max launched the interactive “House of Halloween” spotlight page on October 1st. In order to help you pick the next title you’ll stream, there are tarot cards on the screen. When you click on one, it will send you to a title based on that card.

Here’s a list of some of the movies and shows in HBO Max’s House of Halloween:

28 Days Later, 2003

30 Coins (HBO)

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Beetlejuice, 1988

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Fantasmagorias (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 2009

Ghosts (BBC version)

Gremlins, 1984

Halloween Kills, 2021 (HBO)

I am Legend, 2007

It, 2017

It: Chapter Two, 2019

Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Los Espookys (HBO)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Metalocalypse

Misery, 1990

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Practical Magic, 1998

Scoob!, 2020

Scooby-Doo: The Movie, 2002

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013 (HBO)

The Baby (HBO)

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

The Conjuring, 2013

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Exorcist, 1973

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The Fly, 1986

The Forever Purge, 2020 (HBO)

The Omen, 1976 (HBO)

The Purge, 2013 (HBO)

The Shining, 1980

The Vampire Diaries

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

The Witches, 1990

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

True Blood (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

Young Frankenstein, 1974 (HBO)

If you want to sign up for HBO Max, visit this page and follow the instructions.

Paramount Plus

Despite being a less popular streaming service than Disney Plus or HBO Max, Paramount Plus has quite an impressive selection in its “Peak Screaming” Halloween collection. Once you’re done with original movies like Orphan: First Kill and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, there are a ton of older flicks that will probably grab your attention:

The Ring

Candyman

World War Z

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part II

Paranormal Activity (series)

Scream (series)

The Descent

10 Cloverfield Lane

Carrie

If you want to sign up for Paramount Plus, visit this page and follow the instructions.

Peacock

Peacock is getting in on the Halloween fun as well with its Halloween Horror hub. The clear highlight of the Peacock collection is the debut of Halloween Ends, the sequel which will see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) face off with Michael Myers for the last time.

If you’re looking for more frights, here are some of the other horror highlights:

Arachnophobia

Bride of Chucky

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Insidious

Knock Knock

Leprechaun

Saw

Tremors

Van Helsing

If you want to sign up for Peacock, visit this page and follow the instructions.

Halloween movies on free streaming services

If you would rather save up for Halloween candy and costumes, some of the free streaming services are celebrating the holiday with collections of their own as well:

Tubi : “Terror on Tubi” offers more than 27,000 hours of movies and TV shows, including It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hellraiser. There are also a bunch of scary Tubi Originals debuting throughout the month, such as Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti, The Final Rose, Terror Train, Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream, and A Party to Die For.

: “Terror on Tubi” offers more than 27,000 hours of movies and TV shows, including It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hellraiser. There are also a bunch of scary Tubi Originals debuting throughout the month, such as Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti, The Final Rose, Terror Train, Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream, and A Party to Die For. Pluto TV: If you want regularly scheduled horror every night this month, look no further than Pluto TV’s 31 Nights of Horror. Every night at 8 PM ET on the Pluto TV Horror channel, watch Halloween and horror movies like The Blair Witch Project, Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows, Life, Evil Dead, The Grudge, Urban Legend 1-3, Oculus, 30 Days of Night, Idle Hands, The Woman in Black, Slice, The Lazarus Effect, and many more.

We can only hope that this is enough horror to tide you over until December.