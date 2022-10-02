Where to watch Halloween movies on streaming services in October 2022

October is here, which means Halloween is just around the corner. With so many streaming services now available, it’s easier than ever to stream your favorite spooky movies all month long. Most of the top streaming services put together Halloween hubs or movie collections to celebrate the occasion, and we rounded them all up for you below.
Disney Plus
Disney Plus might not be your top choice for R-rated horror, but there’s plenty of Halloween-themed content to watch on Disney’s streamer. Go to the Disney Plus app or DisneyPlus.com and you’ll find a “This is Halloween” collection on the front page. Here are some of the best selections that we wanted to highlight from the extensive list:
- Hocus Pocus
- Hocus Pocus 2
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Edward Scissorhands
- Halloweentown
- Toy Story of Terror!
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Frankenweenie
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
If you want to sign up for Disney Plus, visit this page and follow the instructions.
HBO Max
HBO Max launched the interactive “House of Halloween” spotlight page on October 1st. In order to help you pick the next title you’ll stream, there are tarot cards on the screen. When you click on one, it will send you to a title based on that card.
Here’s a list of some of the movies and shows in HBO Max’s House of Halloween:
- 28 Days Later, 2003
- 30 Coins (HBO)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
- Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2019
- Fantasmagorias (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Ghosts (BBC version)
- Gremlins, 1984
- Halloween Kills, 2021 (HBO)
- I am Legend, 2007
- It, 2017
- It: Chapter Two, 2019
- Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1998
- Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
- Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
- Metalocalypse
- Misery, 1990
- Night of the Living Dead, 1968
- Old, 2021 (HBO)
- Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Practical Magic, 1998
- Scoob!, 2020
- Scooby-Doo: The Movie, 2002
- Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013 (HBO)
- The Baby (HBO)
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- The Conjuring, 2013
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
- The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
- The Exorcist, 1973
- The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
- The Final Destination, 2009
- The Fly, 1986
- The Forever Purge, 2020 (HBO)
- The Omen, 1976 (HBO)
- The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
- The Shining, 1980
- The Vampire Diaries
- The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
- The Witches, 1990
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- True Blood (HBO)
- Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
- Wellington Paranormal
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- Young Frankenstein, 1974 (HBO)
If you want to sign up for HBO Max, visit this page and follow the instructions.
Paramount Plus
Despite being a less popular streaming service than Disney Plus or HBO Max, Paramount Plus has quite an impressive selection in its “Peak Screaming” Halloween collection. Once you’re done with original movies like Orphan: First Kill and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, there are a ton of older flicks that will probably grab your attention:
- The Ring
- Candyman
- World War Z
- A Quiet Place
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Paranormal Activity (series)
- Scream (series)
- The Descent
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Carrie
If you want to sign up for Paramount Plus, visit this page and follow the instructions.
Peacock
Peacock is getting in on the Halloween fun as well with its Halloween Horror hub. The clear highlight of the Peacock collection is the debut of Halloween Ends, the sequel which will see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) face off with Michael Myers for the last time.
If you’re looking for more frights, here are some of the other horror highlights:
- Arachnophobia
- Bride of Chucky
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- Insidious
- Knock Knock
- Leprechaun
- Saw
- Tremors
- Van Helsing
If you want to sign up for Peacock, visit this page and follow the instructions.
Halloween movies on free streaming services
If you would rather save up for Halloween candy and costumes, some of the free streaming services are celebrating the holiday with collections of their own as well:
- Tubi: “Terror on Tubi” offers more than 27,000 hours of movies and TV shows, including It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hellraiser. There are also a bunch of scary Tubi Originals debuting throughout the month, such as Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti, The Final Rose, Terror Train, Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream, and A Party to Die For.
- Pluto TV: If you want regularly scheduled horror every night this month, look no further than Pluto TV’s 31 Nights of Horror. Every night at 8 PM ET on the Pluto TV Horror channel, watch Halloween and horror movies like The Blair Witch Project, Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows, Life, Evil Dead, The Grudge, Urban Legend 1-3, Oculus, 30 Days of Night, Idle Hands, The Woman in Black, Slice, The Lazarus Effect, and many more.
We can only hope that this is enough horror to tide you over until December.