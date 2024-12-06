These new images from Severance Season 2 will make you so excited for the hit show’s return

Apple TV+ has given fans of the dystopian workplace drama Severance an early Christmas present.

The streamer has released a slew of images offering a first look at the highly-anticipated second season of the show, which quickly became one of the most buzzed-about and critically acclaimed of all of Apple’s original TV series. These new Severance sneak peeks also promise an even deeper dive into the unsettling mysteries of Lumon Industries, teasing new twists and turns in the acclaimed psychological thriller created by Dan Erickson and directed and executive-produced by Ben Stiller.

In the show, Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout — the leader of a team of Lumon employees who have undergone a “severance” procedure, surgically dividing the memories of their work and personal lives. It’s a daring and dangerous experiment in work-life balance that gets called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery, and in Season 2, the stakes are raised even higher. Apple has cryptically teased that Mark and his friends will learn the consequences of trifling with the severance barrier that separates their two selves.

Image source: Apple

Image source: Apple

Fans of Apple’s psychological thriller have certainly been eager for clues about what’s next for Mark, Helly, and the rest of the employees whose lives are split between their work and personal realities. The stills below reveal that the show will delve further into the eerie corridors of Lumon, exploring its secrets and the chilling implications of the severance procedure. With glimpses of both new characters and familiar faces in unsettling new contexts, the images promise a deeper exploration of the show’s central themes of identity, autonomy, and the blurred boundaries between work and life.

All of which is to say: The new episodes look set to ramp up the tension in the show, hinting at high-stakes conflicts and the potential unraveling of Lumon’s carefully controlled world. The first episode of Severance Season 2 will hit Apple’s streamer on January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21. And you can check out more images from the new season below.

Image source: Apple

Image source: Apple

Image source: Apple