Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
Home Entertainment Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 price hike could be in the cards if tariffs increase

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 8th, 2025 1:57PM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories.
Image: Nintendo

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Shortly after Trump’s tariffs were announced, Nintendo delayed Switch 2 preorder dates in the US and Canada to evaluate the situation. Two weeks later, Nintendo revealed its new preorder date and confirmed that the price and release date of the Switch 2 would not change. For now, Nintendo’s latest console is still set to launch on June 5th for $449.99, but Nintendo is warning that the price could change in the future if tariffs increase.

At a press conference on Thursday (via Reuters), Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa said that any “significant” changes regarding tariffs could impact the price.

“If the assumptions regarding tariffs change significantly,” Furukawa said when asked about the tariffs, “we will consider what kind of price adjustments we should make after considering it from multiple angles, and then implement them.”

It’s worth noting that Nintendo has already raised the price of nearly every first-party accessory made for the Switch 2, including the Joy-Con 2 controllers, the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and the Camera. Game prices have gone up as well — independent of the tariff situation — with Mario Kart World priced at $80 and Donkey Kong Bananza at $70.

As for any predictions about the timing of a possible price hike, your guess is as good as ours. The Trump administration paused a vast majority of these tariffs for 90 days almost immediately after implementing them, but that pause runs out in July. Unless the US is able to come to terms with dozens of other countries by that time, there’s a chance the tariffs will take effect and prices will skyrocket on much more than just the Switch 2.

Don’t Miss: Read this before you use GameChat on the Nintendo Switch 2

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News