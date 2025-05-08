Nintendo Switch 2 price hike could be in the cards if tariffs increase

Shortly after Trump’s tariffs were announced, Nintendo delayed Switch 2 preorder dates in the US and Canada to evaluate the situation. Two weeks later, Nintendo revealed its new preorder date and confirmed that the price and release date of the Switch 2 would not change. For now, Nintendo’s latest console is still set to launch on June 5th for $449.99, but Nintendo is warning that the price could change in the future if tariffs increase.

At a press conference on Thursday (via Reuters), Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa said that any “significant” changes regarding tariffs could impact the price.

“If the assumptions regarding tariffs change significantly,” Furukawa said when asked about the tariffs, “we will consider what kind of price adjustments we should make after considering it from multiple angles, and then implement them.”

It’s worth noting that Nintendo has already raised the price of nearly every first-party accessory made for the Switch 2, including the Joy-Con 2 controllers, the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and the Camera. Game prices have gone up as well — independent of the tariff situation — with Mario Kart World priced at $80 and Donkey Kong Bananza at $70.

As for any predictions about the timing of a possible price hike, your guess is as good as ours. The Trump administration paused a vast majority of these tariffs for 90 days almost immediately after implementing them, but that pause runs out in July. Unless the US is able to come to terms with dozens of other countries by that time, there’s a chance the tariffs will take effect and prices will skyrocket on much more than just the Switch 2.