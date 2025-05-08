5 underrated ChatGPT prompts you should be using every day

It takes time to embrace ChatGPT… but once you do, there’s no going back. OpenAI’s LLMs can be great tools in everyday life, but there are a few tips and tricks to get the best responses. That’s why it helps to not only know great prompts but also how to ask ChatGPT to perform the task so you get the best results.

In this article, you’ll learn five underrated ChatGPT prompts and how to ask them properly.

How to get the most out of a ChatGPT prompt

Even if you’re using ChatGPT for other prompts, there are three things you should always keep in mind:

Add Context: Tell ChatGPT who you are, what you’re working on, and why you’re asking. You can also make GPT take on your role, like: You’re a [insert job title] with [insert how many years of experience] who needs to [tasks it needs to perform]. Define The Format: From the start, say whether you want a bullet list, a table, a short paragraph, or a more detailed explanation. Include Constraints or Examples: Mention the tone, word count, audience, or share a sample to guide the output.

5 prompts to use all the time

OpenAI debuts ChatGPT o3 and o4-mini models. Image source: OpenAI

Smart Summary Template: If you often have meetings, take notes, get lots of emails, or read articles, this prompt can help you get a quick, smart summary:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Summarize the following [meeting notes/email/article] into exactly three bullet points: Key decision(s)

Immediate next step(s)

Potential risk or open question Use concise, professional language. [Paste text here]

Micro-learning Template: Want to be one of those X users who always teach random stuff to the community? Here’s their secret ChatGPT prompt:

Give me a 5-minute crash course on [concept] using plain English, one real-life example (relevant to [industry/topic]), and one tip for applying it today.

Fix Your Messages: Whether or not English is your first language, this template is handy when you’re messaging your boss, a date, or someone you don’t know well. Use this:

Rewrite this message for [tone: friendly/professional/clear], and shorten it to under [X] words. It’s going to [audience: team lead/client/friend] via [medium: email/Slack/DM]. Here’s the original: [Paste message]

Everyday Discovery Template: This prompt is great if you’re looking to try something new, whether you’re in a new city or just want to shake up your routine.

Suggest one interesting, affordable thing I can try today — like a new food, cultural habit, walk, or conversation topic — that breaks my routine in a small but refreshing way.

Mind Reset Template: This prompt is helpful when you’re feeling stuck, whether it’s prepping for a test or feeling overwhelmed at work. Try this:

I’m feeling [emotion: tired/anxious/stuck/blank]. Give me one short mental reset or grounding activity I can do right now in under 3 minutes, with zero prep.

Wrap up

Personalizing these ChatGPT prompts can make them even more useful. And this is just scratching the surface of what GPT can help with. Check out how BGR‘s Chris Smith prepared a Tokyo trip with the AI.