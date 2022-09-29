The internet’s favorite Canadian comedy is about to move from Netflix to Hulu

Hulu on Thursday, September 29, tapped some outside help to assist the streamer with getting the word out that all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek (come October 3) will leave Netflix for the show’s new streaming home. To spread that message, Hulu turned to the perfect source — the self-interested (and very fictional) PR firm, Alexis Rose Communications.

“Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile,” reads the news release Hulu forwarded to its email distribution list on Thursday. “And that’s why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it.” This is the marketing outfit, of course, that the character of Alexis sets up in the late stages of the fan-favorite Canadian comedy, which ended in April 2020.

Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix

“Generally speaking,” the faux press release from Hul– sorry, Alexis Rose Communications continues, “we … believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them.”

And then, after burying the lead with typically cheery Alexis-speak, the news: Hulu will begin streaming Schitt’s Creek on Monday, October 3.

Netflix, for its part, has already attached a message to the show’s landing page there letting fans know that the last day to watch it on Netflix is October 2.

Bye, Netflix — Best Wishes, Warmest Regards

The beloved sitcom first debuted on Canada’s CBC network back in 2015. A month later, it started airing on Pop TV in the US.

The show didn’t make much of an impact at first, but everything changed once it started streaming on Netflix in 2017. Before long, Schitt’s Creek had become one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of the late 2010s. Long story short, Hulu bagging the show is definitely a win and could potentially bring more subscribers over to the service. No wonder Hulu went “A Little Bit Alexis” with the announcement.

Hey, fellow #SchittsCreek fans, ICYMI like I almost did, @SchittsCreek is leaving @netflix after this weekend and moving to @hulu on Oct. 3. Hulu subscribers who haven't watched it yet, you're in for a treat. pic.twitter.com/xMIPB6k9Si — Jeremy Sony (@JeremyWrites) September 29, 2022

“Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid,’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Hulu president Joe Earley said in April. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers.”

