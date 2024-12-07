Must-see TV: The 10 shows dominating the small screen right now

The homestretch of 2024 finds TV audiences turning to an eclectic mix of shows to fill their free time — series that offer everything from science fiction to family drama as well as pulse-pounding espionage. To that end, the streaming search engine service Reelgood is out with its latest ranking of the hottest TV shows for the 7-day period that ended on Dec. 4, and it reveals just how truly across-the-board TV audiences’ tastes are at the moment.

To prepare its weekly list, Reelgood monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. This week’s collection is a mix of both old favorites and new hits, and it ranks the biggest current TV shows as follows:

In terms of what’s driving viewership for the biggest of those TV shows right now, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone — a series about power struggles and family loyalty, set against the rugged beauty of Montana — continues to reign supreme. Its juicy family conflicts, sweeping landscapes, and surprise deaths this season have made it basically a cornerstone of modern TV.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in “Yellowstone.” Image source: Paramount Network

It’s also, however, easily the most divisive title on the list above (for proof, here’s Exhibit A). In terms of shows that have been much more well-received, we can turn to shows like The Agency — an English-language remake of the French spy drama Le Bureau des Légendes, it’s a newcomer to the list and offers a noir-ish, super-addictive look at the secret lives of spies. Apple TV+’s Silo also keeps bringing viewers back thanks to the dystopian allure of its secrets buried deep underground, while Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal delivers a riveting update to the classic 1973 political thriller.

Those are just some of the TV hits that the audiences are enjoying across the spectrum of streaming platforms at the moment. Viewers really do want a bit of everything, from the heartwarming comedy of Shrinking to the intense crime drama of The Madness and the taut action of Lioness. For a more Netflix-centric look at the shows performing well at the moment, hit up the link below for our weekly look at the streaming giant’s current Top 10. And speaking of Netflix, here’s a look ahead at three Netflix releases coming next week that might just shake up one of Reelgood’s next rankings.