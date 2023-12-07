Today’s deals: PlayStation 5 sale, $250 off MacBook Pro with M3 Pro, watches, coffee makers, more

Tis the season to save a ton of money on some of the hottest gifts of winter 2023. There’s a rare sale that gets you a free game with a PS5 console. The powerful new MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is up to $250 off. Plus, there are great deals today on watches and coffee makers.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, December 7.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Rare deal gets you a top game for free with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII — you save $61 either way)
- Save big on coffee and espresso makers from Keurig or Nespresso
- Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Save big on popular wristwatches with seven pages of deals!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch is $1,799 (reg. $1,999)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,249 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
- iPad 10th-Gen is $50 off at $399
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Google Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini AI and Pixel 7 Pro are both down to all-time low prices
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- Amazon Echo speakers are back on sale at Black Friday’s season-low prices!
- Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- Ring Video Doorbell deals are down to the best prices of the season — check out the sale here
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100