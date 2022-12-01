Today’s deals: Free money from Amazon, Apple deals, $3 smart plugs, Dyson vacuum killer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber Week might be winding down, but today’s top deals are really heating up! Plus, there are a ton of incredible Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end, and you should absolutely scroll through our guide to see all the best ones.

When you’re done with that, check out the four best Cyber Week 2022 sales:

On top of all that, this roundup includes some of our favorite deals you can get today. You won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First of all, there’s a deal that gets you an $8 bonus credit if you buy an Amazon gift card of $40 or more. There are some eligibility requirements though, and you can read about them in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

What can be better than free money from Amazon?!

Next up, best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.05 each when you buy a 4-pack. Also, the Dyson-killing LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum with auto-empty is $200 off. Read our Dyson CordZero vacuum review to see why this model replaced our Dyson vacuum forever.

Another terrific deal today lets you pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with a special Amazon deal for select shoppers only. Check out the details in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. On top of that, you can score a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a light-up Christmas tree starting at just $149.

You can learn more about this offer in our coverage of the best free stuff you can get from Amazon.

Other top deals today include $50 off the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro, iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods for $99, awesome Bose home audio deals including a Bose soundbar for $159, the MacBook Air for just $799, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Gillette & Venus razors, automotive essentials for winter, 20% off the ultimate wine opener, 7 pages of deals on premium bedding, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) $12.19 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $278.00 $228.99 Save up to 18% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.99 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $489.99 $449.99 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $299.00 Save up to 9% Available on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $53.99 $38.49 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $15.99 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!