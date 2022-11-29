Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit.

But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the shopping experts at BGR Deals are going to show you where to find them.

If you know where to look, you can find all sorts of great freebies on Amazon. And some of them don’t even require you to purchase anything specific.

For example, the retailer is running a promotion right now that gets you a free $5 credit after your third in-garage delivery using Amazon Key. It might not be a ton of money, but $5 is $5. If you live in an area with Amazon Key and you have a compatible smart garage door controller like the MyQ, which is on sale right now for just $19.98. Why not take advantage of this offer?

Then, there are other freebies that require certain purchases. Here, we’re going to show you the best free stuff Amazon is offering right now.

Free Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Of all the freebies Amazon is offering right now, this offer is definitely our favorite. Aside from free money, that is.

From now until December 16, you can score not one but two freebies when you purchase a light-up Christmas tree. And incredibly, the two devices you get for free happen to be two of Amazon’s most popular devices ever!

First, you get a free Echo Dot 3rd-Gen worth $40. With more than 800,000 5-star reviews, this version of the Echo Dot is by far the most beloved smart speaker of all time.

On top of that, you also get a free Amazon Smart Plug worth $25. It has more than 430,000 5-star reviews, and it’s obviously the best model out there for use with Alexa.

Taking advantage of this deal couldn’t be easier.

Just pick the Christmas tree you want on this page and add it to your cart. Then, add the Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle to your cart.

That’s it! When you check out, you’ll see that you’ll have a credit for the full cost of the Dot & smart plug bundle.

The fine print

Here are the full terms and conditions for this deal:

Offer expires at 12:00 p.m. (PT) December, 16, 2022 .

. Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon.com Services LLC ” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

Offer does not apply to digital content.

Offer good while supplies last.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.

Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Offer may not be combined with other offers.

Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $64.98.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is 1 of Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug – Charcoal.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer only applies to qualifying products listed on the following page: https://www.amazon.com/b?node=37942956011 More free stuff from Amazon

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to the deals listed above, there are some more freebies you can score right now from Amazon. Here are our favorites:

