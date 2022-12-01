MyQ smart garage door opener is $20 for Cyber Week, and there’s a bonus deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Chamberlain is one of the leading brands out there when it comes to garage door openers and controllers. The company has a long history in the industry it has been a part of for 68 years now. Unlike other longtime industry leaders, however, Chamberlain has adapted and changed with the times. All it takes is one look at the MyQ smart garage door opener to see that.

The company has expanded beyond making some of the most popular traditional garage door openers. It’s also a leader in this emerging segment of the smart home space. The company’s beloved MyQ smart garage opener has been one of our readers’ favorite smart home gadgets for such a long time.

Featured deals in this article:

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Now, there’s a hot new version released last year that retails for just $30. That’s definitely a steal considering the original model cost over three times that much when it first launched. A smart garage door controller is a gadget that’s often overlooked by people shopping for smart home devices. But that’s a mistake.

Once you start using one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. You have to stand around punching your PIN into a keypad that never seems to work on the first try. Meanwhile, I can open my garage door in an instant with a quick tap on my smartphone!

Want to get in on the action? Right now you can score a MyQ for just $19.98 from Amazon. Plus, there’s also a special promo available for a limited time that pays you $5 back as an Amazon credit!

MyQ smart garage door opener deal

Image source: Chamberlain/Amazon

The MyQ garage opener cost $100 when it was first released… and it was worth every cent. This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes. Once installed, it lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. You can even just use a simple voice command, thanks to Alexa support.

Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ smart garage door opener is an awesome purchase.

It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $5 Amazon credit if you take advantage of Amazon’s current Key promotion.

It’s a special promotion Amazon is running right now and you can learn more about it right here on Amazon’s site. In a nutshell, you’ll get a $5 credit after your third in-garage delivery using Amazon Key.



Now back in stock

Chamberlain’s original MyQ garage opener is back in stock right now after selling out last month. Also, be sure to check Amazon’s “other sellers” section for the best price. Then, on top of that, you can also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion.

We should also mention that the second-generation MyQ is available for $19.98. That’s less than you’ll pay for the 1st-generation model right now! It has all the same main features plus Bluetooth connectivity. You can tell the difference between the two units by looking at the color.

The 1st-generation model that everyone is familiar with is black. Then, the new second-generation MyQ model with Bluetooth is white. And since the newer model costs less right now, we would definitely recommend going with the 2nd-gen MyQ.

Plus, if you take advantage of the Key promo, you’ll end up getting the new model for under $15, thanks to that $5 Amazon credit!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

MyQ key details

The MyQ smart garage door opener is such a fantastic device. We really think this awesome Chamberlain smart home device should be in everyone’s house. Trust us, once you start to open and close your garage with a simple tap or a voice command, you’ll never want to go back.

Here are some key takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, or from down the block

Works from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice

Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $5 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time