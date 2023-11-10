Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $349 Apple Watch Series 9, $30 Sony speaker, Ninja cookware, more

Apple AirPods are down to a new all-time low of just $69 at both Amazon and Walmart, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg on Friday. The Apple Watch Series 9 hit an all-time low of $349, and the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable speaker is only $29.99 today. Plus, there’s a huge discount on Ninja ceramic nonstick cookware that everyone raves about.
Before we get to all that, you should definitely check out these early holiday sales:
After that, it’s time to dive into our picks for the best daily deals on Friday, November 10.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Score a yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $99.99 with coupon code yeedivac99
- Get a $250 Ninja 9-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set on sale for just $139.99
- The Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS speaker is compact, portable, waterproof, and on sale for only $29.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $69 at Amazon and Walmart
- Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 on sale
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever
- The 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra is down to $679 until it sells out
- Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $217
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
- iPad 10th-gen is down to $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a rare $25 discount today
- Don’t miss BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 WALMART EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE 🚨
- Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS: $349 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS: $379 (reg. $429)
- AirPods (2nd Gen.): $69 (reg. $129)
- Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD Roku TV: $398
- HP 15.6″ i5 8GB RAM: $329
- iPhone 13, 128GB: $679
- Lenovo 15.6″ R3 8GB RAM: $249
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV: $398
- Dreo Chefmaker was a game-changer in my kitchen — get yours on sale for $299.99 instead of $359
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- The flagship Roomba Comba j9+ robot vacuum & mop is discounted for the first time ever
- You definitely don’t want to miss the discounts on these Ring doorbell & Cam bundles
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV
- Energizer batteries in all sizes are up to 33% off
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone starts at just $799.99 on sale
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
