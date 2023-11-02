Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $149 AirPods Pro, $4.50 Alexa smart plugs, $750 MacBook Air, more

By
Published Nov 2nd, 2023 9:29AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Black Friday is just three weeks away, which means tons of early holiday deals are already available now. Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $149.99 if you buy them renewed, or get brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99. Best-selling Alexa smart plugs are on sale for $4.50 each, and Apple’s M1 MacBook Air hit an all-time low of $749.99.

On top of all that, Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, November 2.

This article talks about:

More of Today's Deals