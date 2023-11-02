Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $149 AirPods Pro, $4.50 Alexa smart plugs, $750 MacBook Air, more

Black Friday is just three weeks away, which means tons of early holiday deals are already available now. Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $149.99 if you buy them renewed, or get brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99. Best-selling Alexa smart plugs are on sale for $4.50 each, and Apple’s M1 MacBook Air hit an all-time low of $749.99.
On top of all that, Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, November 2.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low price of $189.99
- Want to spend even less? Get renewed AirPods Pro 1st-Gen for $149.99
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Pre-order a new M3 MacBook Pro from Best Buy and save $100 with your Plus or Total membership
- Top-selling EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa are $4.50 each when you get a four-pack
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 1st-gen is on sale at an all-time low of $659 in brand-new condition — but it’s almost sold out!
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, the lowest price ever, or get the M1 MacBook Air at an all-time low of $749.99
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for an all-time low of just $249
- The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $9 on the Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $319, but this model won’t be around for much longer
- You’ll also find the Apple Watch SE on sale for as little as $217
- Be sure to check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- The entry-level Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to just $159
- Or, upgrade to the Roomba Combo j7+ with AI for $699.99, down from $1,000
- More iRobot Roomba models are discounted in this big sale
- Fire TV Stick deals start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- My favorite option is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, down from $50
- There’s a huge sale on Sony headphones, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for $248
- Get a $135 Philips Hue A19 smart bulb bundle for just $89.99, a 33% discount
- Want a cheaper option instead? TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are only $7 each on sale
- The OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98 instead of $140
- Don’t miss Amazon’s sale on LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live — check out the most popular gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals