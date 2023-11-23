Today’s deals: Best Black Friday sales on Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Google, Bose, Sony, more

Today is Thanksgiving Day, which means all the top Black Friday sales of the year are now in full swing! You can find the best prices of 2023 on top brands including Apple, Bose, Amazon, Sony, Google, Samsung, Instant Pot, LG, iRobot, and so much more.
Start with BGR’s guide on the best Black Friday 2023 deals. Then, check out these three big sales:
Once you’re done with all that, you’ll find our favorite daily deals for Thursday, November 23 rounded up in this post.
Today’s top Black Friday bargains
- FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Black Friday sale has the lowest prices of 2023!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $189.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (all-time low)
- Apple’s AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $79.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $1,049 (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-gen is down to $229.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- iPad mini is $99 off at $399.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $739 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $179 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 just fell to $139.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99
- M3 MacBook Pro is on sale at the best price yet: $1,449 (reg. $1,599)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro is $200 off
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini just hit $499 on sale
- See more in our guide on the best Black Friday Apple deals
- 🚀 FEATURED BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 🚀
- YETI coolers and drinkware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- Ninja kitchen appliances are down to rock-bottom prices
- Dreo Chefmaker is my favorite new kitchen appliance in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- NVIDIA-powered gaming laptops have huge Black Friday discounts
- Black Friday PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console
- Buy a Nintendo Switch console and get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled for free
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
- Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
- Our favorite deal is the Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for just $22.99!
- Peloton bikes and accessories have deep discounts
- The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday — and you can also get Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds at the lowest price ever
- Roomba deals start at $159
- Check out the best KitchenAid deals of 2023
- Fire TV Sticks start at $15.99
- Blink smart camera and video doorbell deals start at $19.99
- Don’t miss these deals on blazing-fast eero mesh Wi-Fi systems
- Beats headphones are down to the best prices of 2023
- Score pre-lit Christmas trees with deep Black Friday discounts
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
- Instant Pot Black Friday deals are here
- Clean up after the holidays with these terrific Black Friday Hoover deals
- Google Pixel deals save you up to 50%
- Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
