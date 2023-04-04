Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: AirTag sale, $15 Amazon credit, Ring Doorbell deals, $20 Fire Stick, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 4th, 2023 9:23AM EDT
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top tech deals are packed full of discounts on popular products from Apple, Samsung, LG, Amazon, and so much more. You can score a rare discount on AirTag trackers, or get Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 at the lowest price of 2023. Ring Video Doorbells are on sale, and Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99. Also, you can get a $15 Amazon bonus credit when you spend $60 on household essentials from brands including Bounty, Tide, Charmin, Pampers, and so many more.

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 4.

Special $15 Amazon credit offer

Our comprehensive guide on Amazon gift card deals is packed full of offers that get you Amazon credit. But there’s a new deal that we want to highlight for our readers before we get to today’s top tech deals.

Amazon will give you a $15 credit when you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. The offer covers top-selling products from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Here’s the deal page with all the info. You should definitely take advantage of this excellent offer.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Magicteam sound machines, spring outdoor products, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

More of Today's Deals