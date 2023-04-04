Today’s deals: AirTag sale, $15 Amazon credit, Ring Doorbell deals, $20 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top tech deals are packed full of discounts on popular products from Apple, Samsung, LG, Amazon, and so much more. You can score a rare discount on AirTag trackers, or get Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 at the lowest price of 2023. Ring Video Doorbells are on sale, and Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99. Also, you can get a $15 Amazon bonus credit when you spend $60 on household essentials from brands including Bounty, Tide, Charmin, Pampers, and so many more.
Here, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 4.
Special $15 Amazon credit offer
Our comprehensive guide on Amazon gift card deals is packed full of offers that get you Amazon credit. But there’s a new deal that we want to highlight for our readers before we get to today’s top tech deals.
Amazon will give you a $15 credit when you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. The offer covers top-selling products from brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
Here’s the deal page with all the info. You should definitely take advantage of this excellent offer.
Today’s top tech deals
- Spend $60+ on household essentials from top P&G brands like Bounty and Charmin, get a $15 credit from Amazon
- Check out similar offers in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- LAST CHANCE: Get the shockingly powerful ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC for just $399
- The XGIMI MoGo Pro portable projector has a massive $200 discount that slashes your price to $299
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is down to $24.99, or get the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99
- Bundle the Echo Dot 3 with a Kasa smart plug for only $27.98, which is a huge 53% discount
- See all the best Echo Dot deals in our comprehensive guide
- Fire TV Stick deals start at only $19.99 this week
- Don’t miss all the excellent Ring Video Doorbell deals that are available this week
- You can get four KMC smart plugs for $15.99, which is only $4 each
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale today that drops a 4-pack to $89.99
- An AirPods 3 deal drops your price to $149.99, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $229
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8
- Better yet, there’s an Apple Watch Series 7 sale that’ll save you up to $340
- See our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Pick up the Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop for $375 instead of $959
- See our guide on the best laptop deals for more models on sale
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Magicteam sound machines, spring outdoor products, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: