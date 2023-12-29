Today’s deals: $6.50 smart LED bulbs, $529 Apple Watch Ultra, $90 Insignia TV, Nectar mattresses, more

We’ve got one more roundup of our favorite daily deals for you in 2023, and it’s a doozy. You can save on Govee smart LED light bulbs, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models, Insignia smart TVs, Nectar mattresses, and much more. Also, there’s a sale that gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need anyway — just be sure to use the coupon code NYSTOCKUP at checkout.
Here are our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Amazon is running a promo that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Get best-selling Govee smart LED light bulbs for $6.50 each in a discounted four-pack
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Ultra in excellent condition for just $529 — if it doesn’t look and function like new, you have 90 days to get a full refund
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock for $249 instead of $329
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have a slight discount
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $759
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save up to $420 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $17.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
- There’s a great sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- There’s a big sale on Nectar mattresses, with prices starting at $599
- An impressive Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen, and it will be in yours too!
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- Early adopters can save $100 on a TP-Link tri-band WiFi 7 router that supports speeds of up to 19Gbps!
- Prime members can get Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4 each
- Roku deals start at $24.99 for the Roku Express, or get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39
- Pick up a 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G-58R7 Slim Laptop on sale for $559.99 instead of $880
- Groom your pet at home for just $79.98 with the Simple Way pet grooming vacuum kit
- Want a sleek and slim foldable smartphone? The OnePlus Open is $200 off at $1,499.99
- Or, Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99!
- Get THE COMFY wearable blanket for just $39.99 — it’s so… comfy!
The Insignia F20 smart TV with Fire TV starts at just $89.99 on sale this week
Our favorite offers
