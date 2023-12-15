Today’s deals: $540 Apple Watch Ultra, $199 USB-C AirPods Pro, Hershey candy, Gillette razors, more

Christmas is right around the corner, and retailers are making one last big push with some of the best sales we’ve seen all year. Get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for an all-time low of $540, or pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off, and there are big sales on Hershey chocolate candy and Gillette razors. Plus, you can get the yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $88.99 with the coupon code yeedivac89!
You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best daily deals on Friday, December 15.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Get the best-selling yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $88.99 with the coupon code yeedivac89!
- A crazy Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing will be a game-changer in your kitchen!
- Renewed Apple Watch Ultra starts at an all-time low of $540, but it’s definitely a sell-out risk
- There’s a big sale on Hershey chocolate candy, including Reese’s, Kit Kats, and so much more
- Score popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- Gillette and Venus razors are on sale with deep discounts today
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98 instead of $99 (only $20 each!)
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 off at $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,049 (all-time low)
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
- $350 Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are down to just $179.95 on sale
- The HP Pavillion Plus laptop with a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen is down to $799.99, which is a $500 discount
- Don’t miss the rare sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Save 51% on a 5,400-square-foot Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system
- Get a free LED smart bulb with an Echo speaker, including the Echo Dot at $22.99 and the Echo Pop at just $17.99
- SodaStream soda makers and flavor accessories are on sale
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers have deep discounts right now
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the promo code META50
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Combat winter weather with this sale on heated jackets and apparel
- There’s an Amazon promo that saves you $15 when you spend $75+ on pantry essentials
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100