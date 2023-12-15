Today’s deals: $540 Apple Watch Ultra, $199 USB-C AirPods Pro, Hershey candy, Gillette razors, more

Christmas is right around the corner, and retailers are making one last big push with some of the best sales we’ve seen all year. Get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for an all-time low of $540, or pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off, and there are big sales on Hershey chocolate candy and Gillette razors. Plus, you can get the yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $88.99 with the coupon code yeedivac89!

You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best daily deals on Friday, December 15.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon