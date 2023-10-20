Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $49 Dell Chromebook, 33% off Philips Hue bulbs, $210 Roomba i4 robot vacuum, more

By
Published Oct 20th, 2023 9:59AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

We’ve got one more roundup of daily deals for our readers this week, and it’s a doozy. You’ll find several renewed Chromebook models on sale for less than $50, including a popular Dell Chromebook. There’s also a great Philips Hue smart bulb deal right now, and the Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum is 48% off at $209.99.

Keep scrolling to learn about all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, October 20.

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

