Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $20 Apple AirTags, free PS5 game, 51% off Google Nest Wifi, more

So many of this season’s best-sellers have deep discounts right now. That makes sense, of course, since retailers are making one final push before the New Year arrives. Today’s top tech deals include deep discounts on Nooie smart plugs, Apple AirTags, Google Nest Wifi, and more. Plus, you can get a free game when you buy a PS5!
Keep reading to see all of out favorite daily deals on Thursday, December 14.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Score popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- Don’t miss the rare sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Save 51% on a 5,400-square-foot Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system
- There’s an Amazon promo that saves you $15 when you spend $75+ on pantry essentials
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98, down from $99 (only $20 each!)
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 instead of $249
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,149 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is only $249 on sale, down from $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 off at $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The incredible new Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum with auto-filling mop is $400 off at $999
- The HP Pavillion Plus laptop with a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen is down to $799.99, which is a $500 discount
- Get a free LED smart bulb with an Echo speaker, including the Echo Dot at $22.99 and the Echo Pop at just $17.99
- SodaStream soda makers and flavor accessories are on sale
- Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers have deep discounts right now
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the promo code META50
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Combat winter weather with this sale on heated jackets and apparel
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100